Cape Town Tourism secures global recognition at World Luxury Travel Awards, signifying the pinnacle of luxury and adventure that the city offers

Once again, Cape Town Tourism has demonstrated to the world, at the prestigious World Luxury Travel Awards, that the city's status as a premier travel destination is not only recognised but also worth celebrating. The World Luxury Travel Awards serve as a benchmark in the travel industry, recognising outstanding establishments based on votes from guests, travellers and industry professionals.

These awards symbolise global recognition and excellence in the tourism sector. NAC Helicopters secured the top spot as the Helicopter Charter Company, while Jeep Tours Cape Town claimed the Adventure Tour Company award for the entire African continent. The Two Oceans Aquarium, known for its aquatic wonders, and Juma Art Tours, celebrated for its unique Art & Culture Experience, also received accolades.

Additionally, one of Cape Town’s jewels, Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden was recognised as the leading botanical haven. While Cape Town has recently been in the news, causing concerns for tourists and casting a negative light on the city's tourism, these awards stand as a testament to the dedication of its tourism providers and the consistently high standard of experiences they offer. Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism expressed his excitement and said: “Our heartfelt congratulations to all the Cape Town Tourism members for their prestigious wins at the World Luxury Travel Awards.

“Each winner, including our repeat champion Jeep Tours Cape Town, represents the pinnacle of luxury and adventure that our city offers." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cape Town Tourism (@lovecapetown) Jeep Tours Cape Town is known for their exceptional Jeep Wrangler expeditions, offering a range of experiences from off-road adventures to wine tours. Their growth trajectory from a BDF recipient to an award-winning women-owned company on the African continent is an inspiring story for all local tourism enterprises.

“We are humbled by this international recognition and monumental milestone – a testament to our team's hard work and dedication. “Our journey from receiving support through the Cape Town Tourism Board Development Fund to achieving this global accolade illustrates the incredible potential of small businesses in the tourism sector when given the right opportunities and resources,” says Lizanne Gomes, director at Jeep Tours Cape Town. Additionally, to address the potential threats to tourists, the City of Cape Town is taking proactive measures ahead of the festive season.