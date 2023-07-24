WATCH: Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie go ‘matchy-matchy’ in Bali

South Africa’s darling couple Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie are currently celebrating their 23-month wedding anniversary in Bali and we’re here for the content.
From their fun visit to the Monkey Forest and classic shots on the picturesque Aloha Ubud Swing, the pair have been flooding their Instagram pages with fabulous images of their vacation.
While their Instagram has been giving us the “final” looks of the day, you have to check out their TikTok accounts to find out what happens behind the scenes.
Their “GRWM” (get ready with me) posts are my favourites.
From day one, the former Miss SA has been sharing her looks of the day and including hubby, who doesn’t seem to have any problem with it, in the shots.
On the first day, she kept her look simple with an emerald green shorts set.
“Sets are like the best things for holidays”, she says. She accessorised her look with thin gold hoop earrings and Ray-ban aviator sunnies.
@liesllaurie Get dressed with me for day 1 in Bali 💚 #GDWM #UbudBali #Bali #tiktoksouthafrica #liesllaurie #fypsouthafrica #marriedcouple #drmusamthombeni #drmusa #travel #braids ♬ original sound - Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni
As she shows off her outfit, hubby makes an appearance wearing a white shirt with a green print and green shorts.
For day two, the pair opted for neutral tones with Laurie wearing a long figure-hugging skirt with a matching vest. She wore a pair of simple gold Havaianas flip-flops to complete her look.
@liesllaurie Not me saying Thailand when we are in BALI 🤣😅 #UbudBali #Bali #GDWM #OOTD #tiktoksouthafrica #liesllaurie #fypsouthafrica #drmusamthombeni #drmusa #travel #braids #marriedcouple #blackcouple #fyp ♬ original sound - Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni
“When Musa saw my outfit he decided to be matchy-matchy with me,” she comments as hubby shows off his light beige casual shirt and shorts set.
On day four (not sure why she skipped day three), she showed the look she picked out for a day on the beach.
Showing off her slim physique, she’s already wearing a black shoestring bikini before she slips into a black and white kimono.
Once again hubby Musa goes in with black and white as well, wearing black swimming trunks paired with a black and white printed top. Both of them paired their looks with black Havaianas and black sunglasses.
@liesllaurie Get dressed with me / us for the beach on day in Bali #Bali #jimbaranbali #ubudbali #tiktoksouthafrica #fypsouthafrica #liesllaurie #drmusa #drmusamthombeni #marriedcouple #blackcouple #OOTD #GDWM #braids #travel #blackgirlmagic #bikini #bikinimodel ♬ original sound - Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni