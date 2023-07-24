WATCH: Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie go ‘matchy-matchy’ in Bali

South Africa’s darling couple Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie are currently celebrating their 23-month wedding anniversary in Bali and we’re here for the content. From their fun visit to the Monkey Forest and classic shots on the picturesque Aloha Ubud Swing, the pair have been flooding their Instagram pages with fabulous images of their vacation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni (@liesllaurie) While their Instagram has been giving us the “final” looks of the day, you have to check out their TikTok accounts to find out what happens behind the scenes.

Their “GRWM” (get ready with me) posts are my favourites. From day one, the former Miss SA has been sharing her looks of the day and including hubby, who doesn’t seem to have any problem with it, in the shots. On the first day, she kept her look simple with an emerald green shorts set.

As she shows off her outfit, hubby makes an appearance wearing a white shirt with a green print and green shorts. For day two, the pair opted for neutral tones with Laurie wearing a long figure-hugging skirt with a matching vest. She wore a pair of simple gold Havaianas flip-flops to complete her look.