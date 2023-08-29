While travellers often dream of exploring stunning landmarks and indulging in unique experiences, many popular attractions require booking in advance or waiting lists, leaving last-minute planners out of luck. To help travellers plan their dream vacations easily, British hotel chain Premier Inn collated data from over 100 official online booking systems, revealing the trickiest and easiest attractions to book due to their level of demand.

Whether it's exploring fairytale castles, uncovering the secrets of ancient ruins or indulging in artistic brilliance, securing tickets for the most in demand attractions ahead of time will ensure an unforgettable journey. The fairy-tale Neuschwanstein Castle, which can be found in the Bavarian Alps of Germany, tops the list as the most in demand attraction to book. Those hoping to visit this beautiful site will need to book up to 37 days ahead.

The castle is among the most iconic in the world, with many gathering to take in the Romanesque, Gothic and Byzantine architecture of the white towers which visitors will find perched on the edge of the Pöllat gorge. Machu Picchu ties with Neuschwanstein Castle for first position. The Unesco World Heritage Site and Wonder of the World also requires booking up to 37 days –and in some cases up to three months - in advance!

With more than 1.5 million people visiting Machu Picchu each year, the equivalent of 2,500 per day, the capacity of the site is capped to preserve the area for the future, creating high demand and long waits for those hoping to catch a glimpse of the citadel ruins.

The Harry Potter Studio Tour topped the list of most in demand attractions for the UK and ranks highly in second position on the world-stage too, with London's Sky Garden following closely behind in fourth. Japan's Ghibli Museum comes in third, requiring up to 30 days to pre-book ahead of your intended visit date. The museum has ranked among Japan's most popular activities for tourists since it opened in 2001. Nestled within the lush green Inokashira Park, the museum's architecture and design are inspired by the whimsical and imaginative worlds shown in the Studio's films.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jupiter Ishida | ジュピター石田 (@jupiterishida) Mount Fuji, in fifth place, accompanies the Ghibli Museum as the second Japanese attraction to feature within the top ten, requiring 16 days to book.