WATCH: ‘Drunk’ New Jersey woman hurls abuse at tourists on train

Social media has allowed nothing to stay hidden with many forced to be accountable for their actions. It can sometimes be a fireable offence if employees seen online go against company policies.

This is the case for 30-year-old Brianna Pinnix who was seen on camera hurling xenophobic insults at a group of tourists inside a New Jersey transit train. In the clip, that has now made Pinnix a talking point, she can be seen getting aggressive towards the travellers and is heard shouting “lets not let immigrants take up our country...how about you get the f**k out of our country.” Her xenophobic outburst has cost Pinnix her job as a senior talent acquisition specialist at Capital Rx, a company spokesperson confirmed to The Post Wednesday night.

Brianna Pinnix, a registered Republican, has been fired from her job after a viral video caught her yelling racists slurs and telling a group of German tourists to “Get the fuck out of our country” pic.twitter.com/l6lE9zkXNR — Sarmad Faiz (@move2strike) October 6, 2023 “Our company has a zero-tolerance policy around prejudicial or discriminatory behaviour. After conducting a review of the circumstances, we acted immediately and terminated the employee in question,” they said in a statement.

“The former employee’s actions and words are not representative of Capital Rx, and we offer our sincerest apology to those who were hurt.” In the clip, the woman’s boyfriend calls her ‘Brie’ and urged not to interrogate the group of German tourists. “Brie, Brie, do not do this, do not do this, you’re going to get arrested,” he fruitlessly pleaded. In the clip, Pinnix appears to be drunk and her boyfriend tries his hardest to calm her down in vain, even reminding her he is an immigrant.