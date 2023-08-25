Independent Online
Passenger removed and arrested after wild altercation on Ibiza flight

The airline crew and fellow passengers throw in their two cents and decide it's time for the lit woman to exit the stage. She got kicked off the flight. Picture: INSTAGRAM

Published 1h ago

A recent Ryanair flight bound for Ibiza turned into full-blown chaos and it’s yet again due to booze.

The party-loving passengers ended up getting the boot before the plane even took off after a wild fight that broke out.

The altercation transpired at the onset of the week when tempers flared among passengers on a flight to Ibiza from a Manchester Airport.

According to witnesses, a woman became embroiled in a heated dispute with fellow passengers after reportedly barging into them. The situation escalated rapidly, resulting in an aggressive confrontation.

Lyndsay Cash, a 43-year-old beautician, found herself in the middle of the unexpected spectacle. According to Cash, who was just trying to enjoy her flight, the chaos erupted when a visibly intoxicated woman and her companions boarded the plane.

The situation escalated quickly, leading to a physical altercation that involved the woman and multiple other passengers. In the midst of the commotion, police were called in to handle the situation.

The video shows a woman in a pink top going at it with the seated passenger, and things go next-level crazy when she gets pulled away in a headlock.

The airline crew and fellow passengers decided it was time for the woman and her friends to exit. And they were “kicked off” the flight.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson told “Manchester Evening News”: "Officers were called at around 3pm yesterday (Monday 21 August) to reports of disruptive passengers on board a flight taking off from Manchester Airport.

"Two men in their 30s and one woman, also in her 30s, have all been arrested on suspicion of being drunk on board an aircraft. One of the men and the woman were further arrested on suspicion of assaulting police officers.

“They all remain in custody for questioning."

However, Cash expressed her dissatisfaction with the airline's handling of the situation. She believed that Ryanair's staff should have taken more proactive measures to prevent the intoxicated woman from boarding in the first place.

Moreover, she argued that the airline crew should have intervened more effectively to defuse the situation instead of relying on passengers to manage the chaos.

