3 SA women in fashion who started from scratch and are now success stories

Women pride themselves on looking beautiful. Picking an outfit, putting on make-up and getting hair and nails done are some of the things to help achieve this Often, we compliment women on their looks and tend to forget about the people who design those beautiful garments.

As we near the end of Women’s Month, we look at some women who built their fashion brands from scratch and have gone on to become successful. Bonolo Mashilo of BMashilo Designs Known for her exquisite designs and signature style, Mashilo is a 31-year-old fashion designer, creative director, and CEO of BMashilo Designs. Hailing from a small village in Limpopo called Dennilton, Mashilo’s success story inspires many.

When she started her brand in 2017, she had no studio and worked from a garage, employing only two people. During the pandemic, she had to close her physical stores. However, that was a blessing in disguise because she managed to capitalise on an online store, which contributed significantly to the growth of the brand. “Our story is a true revelation of humble beginnings. I started working from the garage at home with just two employees. We now employ over 15 employees, which include seamstresses, pattern-makers and designers.

“I have also mentored over 50 young, upcoming fashion designers,” she said. “At BMashilo Designs, we tell stories of ordinary and extraordinary women through the garments we've tailored. “We have changed the narrative of South African weddings by introducing traditional wedding dresses that are brighter, more vibrant and a true representation of who we are.”

Bonolo Mashilo dressed by BMashilo Designs. Also specialising in custom matric dance and graduation dresses, BMashilo is a brand that prides itself on sustainability. “BMashilo Designs is a brand that exemplifies fashion, elegance, and environmental consciousness. We are firm believers in recycling, re-using and making use of excess materials. “Our packages are 100% made from cut-offs. We make sure that all designs that were not sold are redesigned and put into the next collection. Nothing goes to waste.”

Olinski Snyders of ONE Boutique Store In 2017, Snyders, the co-founder and creative head of ONE Boutique Store, experienced a retail corporate life setback and approached Eric Pierce, her business partner, about an idea she had. With her love for art and music and the influence her mother and grandmother had on her, Snyders decided to start a fashion brand specialising in luxurious family sleepwear and ladies day wear.

“My upbringing and family legacy influenced my direction into fashion. My grandmother, prior to her passing and during my upbringing, served as a tailor in her community. “My mother, before retirement was my businesswoman idol in the garment construction industry. Olinski Snyders, co-founder of One Boutique Store. “Both women played a big role in my life and fashion influence, which set the foundation for ONE Boutique Store and its quality-driven focus,” said Snyders.

She added that all her garments are handmade at their in-house studio in Cape Town. “Since our founding, we focused on hand selecting our fabrics, hand marking and hand cutting our garments, which carried through to the inception of our independent in-house studio in 2021. “We understand this is a much slower process. Nevertheless, it is a process we found aids in the focus of quality measures and remedying challenges when they occur and speaks to slow fashion," she said.

“Additionally, our brand’s individualism lives in the packaging. We focused on the client experience, inspiring a sense of luxury and excitement when they unbox their orders.” During the pandemic, ONE Boutique Store used that opportunity to educate themselves about sustainability and how they could expand their brand without compromising on the quality of their garments. “Our sustainable journey has been lengthy, which we are still on. At the beginning of March 2023, we accelerated the process by discontinuing satin garment collections as we gradually move toward launching sustainable fabric collections only in addition to remodelling pieces and more restocking versus new collection launches.”

Thando Ntuli of Munkus Ntuli’s brand, Munkus, became a success because of perseverance. The Soweto-born designer is on her way to the top and there’s no stopping her. She got her big break when she won the South African Fashion Week New Talent Search (2022) after entering the competition for the second time.

“I entered again this year because I wanted to push myself and get my name out there in the industry. I found that Munkus could use the platform. Munkus is big on print and colour and I felt that the brief this year was really a part of my brand,” she said at the time. The work of Thando Ntuli. Picture: This year, she partnered with graphic design student Kiav Mitoo to create a vibrant, youthful collection for Pick n Pay Clothing. Like most of her designs, the Ntuli x Kiav x Pick n Pay Clothing collection aims to empower young women. ‘’The outfits are designed to empower both the young and the mature, combining strength and femininity. These pieces effortlessly transition from the office to the comfort of home,” said Ntuli.