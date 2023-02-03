WATCH: Hotel staff go beyond call of duty and comfort heartbroken woman after break-up

A TikTok user named @Essyfromtheblock shared a bittersweet moment. Her ex- boyfriend broke up with her before their trip ended, but booked her a hotel room before their flight, as things would’ve been rather awkward being in the same room after a break-up. Upon arrival, in tears and embarrassed, she found out that he didn’t even book it for the night.

Thankfully, two staff members at the Hilton Doubletree Hotel in Montréal offered to have her stay regardless. What could’ve been one hell of an emotional night didn’t turn out so badly. While she was feeling the heat of the break-up, staff members made it a priority to make her feel better. In the video clip, you can see the two women who took care of her and provided the TikTokker with comfort food and a hand-written card.

“Thank you so much to these girls, you guys have made my entire night, like look at how beautiful they are,” she said. @essyfromtheblock ♬ Emotional songs that gradually rise - toupie “Moments like this bring humanity back into my life,” Essy wrote in the video. “Thank you to Doubletree Hilton, but thank you most to Faith and her friend. Reminder that people make the company, and they made my entire night.” The video received more than two million views and many were left touched.

