WATCH: Life aboard the world’s most expensive cruise ship - at R24.7 million per couple

Regent Seven Seas Cruises' 2027 World Cruise aboard the Seven Seas Splendor is the epitome of extravagance, reserved for those whose wallets are as deep as the ocean. Bookings opened in early April, priced at approximately R24.7 million per couple for a suite aboard the world's most luxurious cruise ship.

Within three hours of its launch, all cabins were sold out. With suites that rival the size of small islands and dining options that could make even the most discerning food critic weak at the knees, this voyage is truly a playground for the privileged few.

The Seven Seas Splendor, launched in 2020, is renowned for its opulence, boasting an art collection valued at approximately R90.6 million, which includes pieces by Joan Miro and Picasso. With its all-balcony cabin design, the ship accommodates up to 746 guests, complemented by 548 crew members, ensuring a staff-to-passenger ratio of two to three. Confident in its commitment to exemplary service and comfort, the cruiseliner even offers its luxurious beds for purchase.

What can guests expect? Before embarking on their global journey, guests commence with a one-night stay in a luxury Miami hotel and attend an exclusive pre-cruise gala. Once aboard, guests are welcomed into lavishly adorned public spaces, featuring five luxury restaurants, three bars and lounges, adorned with over 500 crystal chandeliers and custom Italian marble finishes. Package perks encompass complimentary first-class domestic or business-class international flights, personal car and guide services at each destination, in-suite spa treatments, and the services of an on-call butler.

What awaits inside the cabins? Offering 15 suite categories, the ship provides nearly 4,830 square metres of private balcony space, among the largest available at sea. Perched on the 14th floor, the Regent Suite offers unobstructed 270-degree views from its 120.8 square metre wraparound veranda and a glass-enclosed solarium, affording guests a 'Captain's view' upon arrival at each port. Within the vast 412.8 square metre space, guests can indulge in skincare routines with a selection of household luxury cosmetic brands such as Guerlain, Acqua di Parma, and L'Occitane products, accompanied by jasmine and bergamot soaps in the bathrooms.

This luxurious suite also features an in-suite spa retreat complete with a personal sauna, steam room, and jacuzzi. Regent Suite guests enjoy the services of a personal butler, a fully stocked bar, original Picasso artworks adorning the walls, and a custom Steinway Grand Maroque Piano, all while traversing 57,466 kilometres across three oceans, exploring 40 countries on six continents. Additionally, they have a chauffeur at each port. For those unable to secure the Regent Suite, the 28.5 square metre Veranda Suite, priced at approximately R5,783,740 per guest, provides an alternative option.

For travellers on a more modest budget, deluxe cabins offer a bedroom, walk-in wardrobe, and separate dining area with floor-to-ceiling windows. All suites feature a sitting room, with larger cabins boasting the services of a personal attendant. Where will the cruise take you? The 140 night journey begins in Miami, then heads to Colombia before traversing the Panama Canal to Mexico, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. Afterwards, the ship loops back to San Francisco before proceeding to Hawaii, French Polynesia, Samoa, Fiji, New Zealand, and Australia, then sailing north to Indonesia.

Continuing on, the ship visits Singapore, Malaysia, Myanmar, and India, before crossing to Oman's capital, Muscat. It then sails off the coast through the Strait of Hormuz to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, before returning to Salalah in Oman. The voyage continues through the Red Sea, visiting Egypt and Jordan, before traversing the Suez Canal to Cyprus, Greece, and Turkey. The journey includes stops in Malta, Italy, and France, before crossing the Atlantic Ocean via the Azores. Five days later, the ship arrives in Bermuda, before finally returning to Miami.

In addition to 486 shore excursions and fourteen overnight stays, guests will have the opportunity to visit 73 UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Culinary delights The ship will carry an impressive array of provisions, including approximately 5,896kg of lobster, 6,350kg of filet mignon, 1,633kg of smoked salmon, and 68kg of caviar. To complement every meal, there will be 58,000 bottles of wine onboard, representing 200 varieties, including 14,000 bottles of champagne.