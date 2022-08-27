Cape Town pupils score big in International General Certificate of Secondary Education exams

Cape Town – Grade 11 pupils at Reddam House Durbanville are overjoyed after receiving 262 distinctions in the Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) examinations. With the IGCSE exams forming part of the dual curriculum offered by the school, the 18-month programme leads to externally set, marked and certificated exams from the University of Cambridge Faculty of Education. Any student who takes the IGCSE course earns a globally recognised certification.

With this year marking the school’s highest aggregate average ever achieved, the most outstanding achievement was a 99% mark in the subjects of maths, chemistry and physics by five students. The Class of 2022’s top achiever, Jake van der Westhuizen, was responsible for three of the seven 99% results, clocking the highest aggregate average percentage ever in the history of the school at 97.7%. The Class of 2022’s top achiever, Jake van der Westhuizen, achieved a 97.7% aggregate. Jake said he worked hard for his results, adding that it took quite a while for his results to sink in for them as he achieved beyond his expectations. “The most important subjects, those that I genuinely take an interest in, constituted a few of my most satisfactory results, and I was through the roof to discover that I had received the marks that I set out to achieve. These results also provided me with the motivation that I need to continue improving and performing academically,” said Jake.

Placing ninth among the top 12 performers, with an aggregate average of 93.7% and an A for all seven courses, was Onalenna Matsaseng. Placing ninth among the top 12 performers, with an aggregate average of 93.7% and an A for all seven courses, Onalenna Matsaseng said that as a dancer and having rehearsals during her final exams, she had to devise a plan to make sure she fit enough study time. “Every week, I would have to write up a plan and dedicate time to both studying and dancing and try my best to stick to it. I would study before going to dance and study more after coming back home. Honestly, sometimes it worked and sometimes it didn’t, but I did my best with the time I had while still paying attention to my mental and physical state. “In the short term, I hope to maintain and even improve my academics for the remainder of high school. In a few years, I aim to get into university to study further. Although I am not yet quite certain in what field, I am thinking business and law sector,” said Onalenna.

Executive head of Reddam House Durbanville, Barry Nieuwoudt, congratulated the pupils and said that this would have not been achieved if it wasn’t for teamwork. “We were absolutely delighted to see the results of the class of 2022. Once again, and unbelievably so, this year IGCSE results are the best to date. The whole group achieved phenomenal results. We thank our students, their teachers for continuing the excellent teaching offered at our school, and their parents and families for the unending support of their children’s school journeys,” said Nieuwoudt. Weekend Argus