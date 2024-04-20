Cape Town - A 16-year-old school girl is the latest casualty of gang warfare after she was shot and killed during crossfire between rival gangs in Athlone while a 20-year-old man was also slain during the same incident. The incident took place just after 12.30pm on Friday, while the Grade 11 learner stood outside the gates of Belgravia High School, on Vlei Road and was apparently waiting for her school transport when tragedy struck.

It is believed that when the gunshots rang out, the learner ran for safety on to the school grounds where she collapsed. Images of her body being covered went viral on social media, showing her lying in the parking area of the school. The 20-year-old man’s body was found just metres away in Canal Road.

The gang rivalry is believed to be between the Americans and Fancy Boys and shootings have been rampant in recent days. The teen has been identified as Zamawushe Momoti. Via the Belgravia High’s Facebook page, they extended their condolences to the learner’s family and friends: “It is with great sadness that the principal and staff announce the passing of our Grade 11 learner, Zamawushe Momoti. Zamawushe was walking home from school this afternoon when she was caught in crossfire. “She ran back to the school but unfortunately she had been hit by a bullet and succumbed to her injuries.

“The school will provide counselling for all educators and learners affected by this tragic event next week.” Police spokesperson, Colonel Andre Traut said the Athlone community is encouraged to assist police with information that will deliver the suspects who are responsible for an incident which claimed the life of an innocent school girl this afternoon. “With scant regard for the lives of others, rival gangs fired several shots randomly at around 12.30pm, killing a 20-year-old man in Canal Road.

“A 16-year-old girl who was standing at the gates of Belgravia High School in Vlei Road was caught in the crossfire and sustained a fatal gunshot wound. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be apprehended. “Anyone who can shed light on the matter, or who knows who were involved in the ruthless murders is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or by using the mobile application MySAPS anonymously.” Western Cape Education Department’s Bronagh Hammond said support was being rendered to staff and learners following the tragic incident.

“The WCED can confirm that a female learner was tragically shot after leaving the school premises following the dismissal of learners this afternoon,” Hammond said. “The WCED are on scene to render the necessary support. This will include counselling interventions. This is a tragic, sad and horrific incident and our condolences go to the family, friends and the school community.” Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen also expressed his outrage and shock at the incident, calling for an arrest.

“My sincere condolences go to the family, loved ones, school community and friends of this 16-year-old who lost her life in this senseless manner,” said Allen. “I want these heartless killers off our streets and behind bars. “Anyone with information should please and urgently make it available to all law enforcement agencies so that the perpetrators can be arrested.

“I’ve written to SAPS and the City to ensure that we get to the bottom of this matter. “I also intend to engage the community about the spate of violence in the area.” Ward councillor, Mogamat Cassiem said shootings have been rampant in recent weeks.

“The shootings have been ongoing and there has been incidents which has been reported to the police,” he said. “Police have made efforts but it seems there is no control, I had a number of residents at my offices in recent weeks and the appeal I made to them was that they should inform us and they can remain anonymous (to name gunmen) because it is boys from the areas and those from neighbouring areas because of the change of leadership. “We pray for the family of the deceased girl and that these persons be brought to book.