Alleged genocide fugitive faces over 50 charges

Cape Town - Ukiliho Kayishema Fulgence who is believed to be one of the most wanted fugitives in the Rwandan genocide of 1994, is facing over 50 charges. He is accused of orchestrating the deaths of more than 2 000 Tutsi refugees and has been on the run for decades.

Fulgence made his third appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Friday where he received his list of 52 charges. According to court papers, Fulgence is facing several charges of violating the Refugees Act and Immigration Act. The State alleges that on January 20, 2000, he unlawfully, falsely and with intent to defraud and to prejudice the Department of Home Affairs, gave out and pretended to be Fulgence Dende-Minana, and that he was a Burundian national.

And that on June 10, 2004, he again gave out and pretended to be Fulgence Dende-Minana, a Burundian national when applying for formal recognition of refugee status although he knew that his real name was Kayishema Fulgence, a Rwandan national. The State previously said Fulgence had a warrant of arrest issued against him on March 8, 2019 and that he was to be indicted on four charges, which are genocide, complicity in the genocide, conspiracy to commit genocide, and extermination as a crime against humanity. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila explained the list of charges: “Cape Town Magistrate’s Court has postponed the case against Rwandan national, Ukiliho Kayishema Fulgence, for the defence to consult with their client as the state increases charges to more than 50.

“Initially, the State charged him with two counts of fraud, and three counts of contravention of the Immigration Act. “The State has increased the charges to 54 which comprised nine counts of fraud, 10 counts of the Contravention of Section 37(a) of the Refugees Act 130 of 1998, read with Section 1 of the said Act and 35 counts of Contravention of Section 49(1)(a) of the Immigration Act 13 of 2002, read with Section (1) of the said Act.” Ntabazalila said the State provided the comprehensive charge sheet to the defence on Tuesday morning.

“The defence informed the court today (Friday) that they were informed that their client has been moved from Pollsmoor Prison to Helderstroom Prison, Caledon, which made it difficult for them to consult with their client. “The defence requested the case to be postponed for them to consult with their client. “The State did not oppose the request as it was in the interest of justice for the matter to be postponed for them to consult their client.