Call to reinstate former Mitchells Plain station commander after theft of guns

Cape Town - A call has been made for former Mitchells Plain station commander Brigadier Cass Goolam to be reinstated after 15 guns were stolen from the station. A week ago, news broke that the SAP-13 storeroom, where all exhibits and evidence used in criminal cases are kept, had become a crime scene after the confiscated weapons due for lab testing had disappeared.

Sister newspaper the Cape Argus, reported that 30-year-old Detective Constable Lubabalo Malongwe, who was stationed at the cop-shop, was arrested for the crime. According to a well-placed source, Malongwe was handed the guns over six months to be booked out for the laboratory. He, however, failed to do so and also failed to present receipts for the booked-out weapons. Since then, residents, along with community organisations and activists, have been calling for the reinstatement of Goolam, stating that the lack of communication and trustworthiness from the station has again divided the community and the police.

Goolam stood tall as station commander at Mitchells Plain SAPS when a similar incident happened in 2017 and 14 guns disappeared from the station. He, along with his management, was suspended, but he was later vindicated of all charges relating to the incident. The retired-top cop said such an incident should not have happened again. In an exclusive interview with the Weekend Argus, Goolam told his side of the story. Former Mitchells Plain Police Station Commander Cass Goolam says the theft should never have happened. Picture: File “Let me first put on record, there is no link between me and the guns that disappeared in 2017, there is also no link to the guns that disappeared now and the guns that disappeared before,” he said.

“Management dropped the ball. There are systems and processes in place that weren’t carried through. “In comparison to the 2017 incident, I had warned the top tier management, I informed them of the risks, they know what they were. “There should’ve been a system in place with the shifting of members and I still believe that senior management needs to relook at not transferring members from the stations. They need to assist the station in re-establishing protocols in terms of standing orders, there should also be a flow of exhibit management in general.”

Goolam, however, wants to know why he was treated “so differently, like a criminal”, during the 2017 incident. “It is also not right that SAPS didn’t play open books with the community and its safety structures. Because this wasn’t communicated to them, the community will again look at all members as criminals though it isn’t the case.” Goolam, who applied for a job within the City Law Enforcement, said if he should get a call to return to the station, he would consider it.

“If I am still at home and they contact me I will consider, but if I am appointed in the City post, I would want the powers that be to weigh up where I am best suited. Either way, both are within Law Enforcement, something I hold near to my heart.” On Thursday, community members, Cape Flats Safety Forum (CFSF) and Community Police Forum, gathered to air their frustrations. On Thursday, community members, Cape Flats Safety Forum (CFSF) and Community Police Forum, gathered to air their frustrations. Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. On Thursday, community members, Cape Flats Safety Forum (CFSF) and Community Police Forum, gathered to air their frustrations. Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. The CFSF also handed over a memorandum with a list of key demands to the Station Commander, Jan Alexander, and forwarded an email addressed to National Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Besides the re-instatement of Goolam, there was also a demand to know why the incident was kept under wraps. CFSF secretariat Lynn Phillips demanded answers within 14 days. “As the Cape Flats Safety Forum and Mitchell’s Plain Community, we would like to know who is enabling gangsters to kill. Many young people are killed by guns and innocent children caught in crossfire, a bullet doesn’t have a name .

“We urge the President to endorse the reinstatement of the previous Station Commander, Brigadier Cass Goolam, with immediate effect until retirement age of 65 years, as records can prove the outstanding work done in Mitchell’s Plain pertaining serious and violent crimes. “His plan was always executed with only trustworthy members. It was the most effective plan that had seriously declined gang violence and serious and violent crimes,” she said. The Western Cape MEC of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen during an oversight visit at Mitchells Plain police station with Station Commander Brigadier Jan Alexander Picture: Tracy-Lynn Ruiters Mitchells Plain CPF Chairperson, Norman Jantjies, also expressed his disgust and shock at the occurrence, as well as the fact that SAPS did not share information with the CPF.

“We are shocked by this occurrence as some of these exhibits are linked to serious gang related crimes. “The missing exhibits might lead to criminals getting off the hook thereby continuing with their criminal behaviour and continuing to traumatise the community. “This theft will also impact community police relations and the community’s trust in the police.

“We expect a thorough investigation, to ensure that justice prevails. We expect the guilty party or parties to be sentenced to imprisonment to make sure that this type of conduct is never repeated,” Jantjies said. Policing Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen says he is also deeply angered to have learnt through the media about the guns being stolen. “I have written to SAPS’ Provincial Commissioner to obtain details into this incident,” he said.