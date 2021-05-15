Caster’s story set to inspire future Olympic heroes

Cape Town - In celebration of an amazing career and inspiring journey, from a village in Limpopo to Olympic success, Caster Semenya’s inspirational story is due to be honoured in a children’s book.

The children’s book is titled Qhawe which means warrior/hero in isiXhosa. The title of the book is symbolic of what Semenya represents in the storyline and in reality.

Publisher of New Africa Books Dusanka Stojakovic said that the book is an exciting new project which is important because it showcases new talent, the subject matter being a woman who showcased her talent nationally and internationally.

“It is so important for young girls to see this brilliant example. Semenya is a self-motivated woman from Limpopo, who reached huge milestones despite the allegations and drama against her. This shows women and young girls that with strength and discipline you can achieve anything, despite heartache.”

Semenya serves as a role model for overcoming several obstacles in her career, including being asked to undergo gender verification tests, several court cases and being expected to take testosterone-reducing medication in order to compete competitively in certain track events.

Caster Semenya has two gold Olympic medals, and is a two-time women’s 800m Olympic champion, a three-time 800m world champion and a double Commonwealth Games middle distance gold medallist.

New Africa Book is a company that publishes books for young people and for Africans by Africans. Stojakovic described working with Msimang and a talented young artist named Sanelisiwe Singaphi who illustrated the book- as a magnificent journey.

The 32-page picture book is authored by children’s book writer Nokuthula Mazibuko Msimang who said in a recent interview that the book is a fun and light-hearted book dedicated to a younger audience.

Msimang explained that the story is about pursuing dreams and being disciplined, but that It is also a story that focuses on children and how to best support and nurture them. The book is said to be published in all 11 languages.

