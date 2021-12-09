EMS and petrol attendants bust for alleged fraud while police arrest gunman who opened fire on them

Cape Town - Seven suspects have been arrested, including four EMS, Emergency Personnel and three petrol attendants, for charges relating to corruption, fraud and theft. The suspects, aged between 30 and 43, were arrested in Prince Albert on Wednesday.

The Hawks carried out an investigation, and spokesperson Zinzi Hani said the two groups had allegedly worked together using petrol cards they were defrauding. The State is set to prove that the suspects’ modus operandi would be to wait for motorists to use cash and then swipe with petrol cards. “Seven suspects were arrested by the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation Unit during its probe into allegations of corruption, fraud and theft committed by Emergency service (EMS) officials in the Prince Albert area,” said Hani.

“The suspects included three petrol attendants and four EMS personnel. It is alleged that the EMS Personnel worked hand in hand with the petrol attendants to defraud the state by utilising petrol cards on fictitious transactions. “It is further reported that the suspects would wait for motorists who would pay cash and swipe the fuel cards in return for cash, which they would then share amongst themselves.” Hani said the suspects were due to appear in court today on charges of fraud, corruption and theft.”

EMS spokesperson Deanne Bessick said the necessary protocols and steps would be followed: “The Western Cape Government Health’s EMS have initiated an internal process, which has commenced and is pending. We note with concern the serious allegations and have therefore taken the necessary steps, which align with the departments mandatory protocol. ”The EMS officials concerned are currently under investigation for the alleged crime. The matter is now sub judice in the criminal justice system and under investigation internally.“ In a separate case, police have arrested a suspect after he shot at police officials in the Hague Delft. On Tuesday, police were carrying out patrols in Delft when they heard gunshots ring out.

When they drove in the direction of the sound of the gunshots, they spotted a coloured male riding a bicycle who was in possession of a firearm. When he saw the police, he opened fire. Police fired back, and immediately arrested the suspect.

Pastor Charles George, the chairperson of the Delft Community Policing Forum, said they were worried about a gunman who opened fire on police. “We are very concerned that we have shooters who have no fear and are even shooting at police officers,” he said. “In the beginning of this incident, the same suspect shot at neighbourhood watch members.