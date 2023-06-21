Man arrested in murder case of eight-year-old boy found dead in friend’s bed during sleepover

Cape Town - A 47-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, in connection with the murder of an eight-year-old boy who was found dead in a bed at a friend’s home during a sleepover, Cape Town police said.
“This office can now confirm that Kraaifontein police arrested and detained a 47-year-old male on a charge of murder in Peerless Park North,” police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said.
“The suspect is expected to make a court appearance in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on June 23, 2023, on the mentioned charge.”
Friday’s appearance will be his first, once he is charged.
The child had visited the premises in Kraaifontein more than once and was sleeping over at his friend’s home. His friend lives in a separate entrance on the property with his father.
The Weekend Argus understands that the child had been found dead in the bed when one of the adults got up to use the bathroom and saw that the child was not breathing.
Previously, police confirmed that an inquest docket had been opened following the incident on June 15.
A community worker who asked not to be identified said they were still shocked by what had happened.
“People need to understand that this didn’t happen in the main house but a separate entrance and the boy had visited there about four times and was always happy to be there,” said the community worker.
“Statements were taken by those inside the flat. He was visiting his 13-year-old friend. The bed sheets were also taken as part of evidence.”
Police are awaiting a post-mortem to determine the cause of death.
The child reportedly sent a good-night message to a relative and shortly thereafter he was found dead.