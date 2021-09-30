Man shot and killed at same spot as murdered police officer

Cape Town - A man believed to be a possible witness in the murder case of a police officer, killed in the driveway of a relative, in Parow, nearly a month ago, has been killed in the same spot. Police were called to the crime scene where the man, only identified as “Mailey,” 47, believed to be an alleged member of the Ghettos gang, was shot inside a car in Victoria Road, Parow, outside his home today.

A second victim, aged 36, was shot in the shoulders and was rushed to a nearby hospital. The scene is the same location where Constable Faizel Adams, of Mitchells Plain, a dad of two, was shot and killed earlier this month. Adams had been stationed at Parliament.

Gunmen fled the scene in a getaway car. Police did not confirm the motive for Adams’ shooting at the time, but said the investigation had been handed over to the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks). An arrest has yet to be confirmed.

The Hawks did not respond to Weekend Argus queries about the case, on whether there had been any developments. Today, police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed a case of murder and attempted murder had been opened for investigation: “One 36-year-old male sustained injuries to his shoulders and was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. “Parow police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.

“The circumstances surrounding the death of a 47-year-old male, at his residence in Victoria street, Parow, are under investigation. “Unknown suspects fired shots at the victim and fled the scene in an undisclosed direction, and are yet to be arrested. “Anyone with any information about this incident can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” said Twigg.