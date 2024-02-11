‘Our Stories, Our Voices, Discovering Ourselves’ sharing women’s struggles and triumph

Cape Town - An anthology of stories of women and girls from all walks of life will change the narrative and help share their untold stories of abuse, hope, triumph and struggles. The anthology, “Our Stories, Our Voices, Discovering Ourselves”, the first edition of Ilitha Labantu's Isisele Senyathi Women's Hub on African Women's History.

The hub aims to give women, including leaders, visionaries and change-makers, a voice in telling their untold stories. “Our Stories, Our Voices, Discovering Ourselves“ is an anthology of hope, struggles, triumph and abuse. Picture: Supplied The anthology is a collective of personal narratives, short stories and poetry about abuse, hope, struggles and hardship. Its launch was at the Desmond and Leah Foundation in Cape Town on February 2.

Siya Monakali, of Ilitha Labantu, said that as the organisation celebrated 35 years of existence, the launch had formed part of its commemoration. “Through the Isisele Senyathi Women’s Hub for African Women’s History, the organisation aims to rewrite and correct the distorted narratives of history through a gendered lens,” he said. “The book launch is a follow up of a series of events that were held in 2022 and 2023, including the first and second Isisele Senyathi conferences as well as the Women’s Writing Retreat, which included 21 women held in May whose stories ultimately contributed to this first edition of the anthology.

“Ilitha Labantu is an organisation that advocates for women and children’s rights.” More than 100 delegates and representatives of civil society organisations, UN entities, government officials, historians, writers, poets and storytellers, scholars, academics and researchers attended the launch. “Our Stories, Our Voices, Discovering Ourselves,“ is an anthology of hope, struggles, triumph and abuse. The launch was on February 2, 2024. supplied pic Ilitha Labantu founder Mandisa Monakali said history was being made.

“Llitha has been telling stories for 35 years and those stories, nobody knows about them, and the women we selected on this book, are … (their) unknown stories … We felt it was about time that all women … tell their stories themselves so that the generation to come should know (what) their grandmothers or great-grandmothers … have done for this country. “Young girls came out telling their stories about abuse, rape, some of them raped by their own fathers and they found healing while writing their stories.” Masechaba Khumalo, journalist and award-winning broadcaster, said her mother, Sibongile Khumalo, had been part of the anthology and that she was proud of her.

Both women attended the launch. “I guess it's true when they say the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree. Such an honour to be in the presence of powerful women. “Sibongile Khumalo is one of the authors as well as the editor of @ilithalabantu's 'Isisele Senyathi' Book series.

“She is a military veteran and a living legend. She's my mother.” “Our Stories, Our Voices, Discovering Ourselves,“ is an anthology of hope, struggles, triumph and abuse. The launch was on February 2, 2024. Pictured: Supplied Aleta Miller, the UN Women Multi Country Office representative, said the anthology was the start of a revolution in stories of women being told. “UN Women is so excited about this first edition of our stories, our voices, discovering ourselves … Women have taken charge of their own narrative, of their own stories.

“As the great Maya Angelou once said: ‘There is no greater agony than bearing an untold story,’” she said. “There is power in having one's story told but it is more powerful to tell your own story in your own words. “To the 21 amazing and courageous women and girls who came to share their experiences with the rest of us with this anthology, we are grateful. You have not only told it for yourselves but for the countless women who still find themselves needing to fight for their space.”