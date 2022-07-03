Quibble over BMW downgrade for WC deputy speaker seen as her being ‘victimised’

THE Western Cape provincial legislature was plunged into greater turmoil after a meeting about the conduct of its deputy speaker Beverley Schäfer “got out of hand”. Schäfer was, as previously reported, hauled before the legislature’s conduct committee to probe complaints that she refused to downgrade her luxury state-funded BMW after her six-month stint as MEC for Economic Opportunities ended. Weekend Argus broke the story.

Story continues below Advertisement

On Wednesday, the committee sat again to give Schäfer the opportunity to come clean and state her side of the story, according to insiders. Fireworks reportedly erupted after Schäfer wanted to be represented by an external lawyer. “She wanted to bring a legal representative there, like a lawyer... they then told her she’s not allowed to do that,” a high-placed source told Weekend Argus.

“They said: ‘You can’t do that. This is a parliamentary process. You’re not allowed to do that.’” “So what happened then was that they agreed that she can bring another Western Cape Provincial Parliament (WCPP) member to represent her.” This member happened to be the Western Cape MEC for Mobility, Daylin Mitchell.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Daylin then did a representation on her behalf.” In a bizarre twist of events Mitchell reportedly started to “threaten” them. “He said this whole process lacks legitimacy and this can be taken to court,” another source said, adding that Mitchell stated the process is flawed and that Schäfer is being victimised.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Daylin was quite emotional and then a heated debate started when other DA members who serve on the committee rebutted him ... they felt he was undermining the conduct committee.” When the committee wrapped up its testimony from Schäfer’s side it started to call the first witness, which happened to be the WCPP Speaker, Masizole Mnqasela. He reported her to the registrar, which in their turn asked the conduct committee to launch a probe. “Masizole then left the proceedings, saying he has other commitments as he only dedicated half an hour for this,” Weekend Argus was told.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The committee was upset and said if they ask people to appear before them you need to avail yourself for the whole day. The committee then said its going to report the matter to the rules committee.” Both Schäfer and Mitchell couldn’t be reached for comment. Schäfer got the vehicle when she served as MEC from November 2018 until May 2019. At the time she was appointed to replace Alan Winde, who was moved to community safety after Dan Plato was appointed City of Cape Town mayor.

According to the ministerial handbook the total purchase price of the vehicle chosen by a member, at the time of order, may not exceed 70% of the inclusive annual remuneration package. The Western Cape is the only province where this was amended to 40%. As MEC, Schäfer received an annual salary of nearly R2m. This meant that her vehicle, a BMW SUV, may have cost R800 000. As the deputy speaker, she earns R1.6m per annum, meaning that she should have a vehicle of R640 000.