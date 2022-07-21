Stellenbosch pee incident: Victim’s family welcome expulsion, culprit set to appeal

The family of Stellenbosch University pee victim, Babalo Ndwayana, has welcomed the institution’s decision to expel perpetrator Theuns du Toit. The university confirmed that disciplinary proceedings against Du Toit concluded on June 23 and that he now had been found guilty.

Story continues below Advertisement

Du Toit was found to have contravened several of the university’s code of conduct in relation to an incident where he was recorded by camera urinating on the study desk, books and laptop of Ndwayana, a black first year agricultural student in May. The Weekend Argus broke the story following the incident at the Huis Marais residence. Babalo’s father, Mkuseli Kaduka said he was pleased by the decision to expel the student.

“That's what we've been calling for from the onset and we're still going to take the police case further… this is just the beginning,” he said. Du Toit’s uncle, Marius “Bankies” van der Bank, told Weekend Argus that the family took note of the proceedings and didn’t want to comment further. Du Toit’s father couldn’t be reached for comment on Thursday night.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, the Du Toit family’s lawyer, William Fullard, said he had been instructed to appeal the ruling. "We received the (documents) this afternoon. The whole judgment (is) 23 pages (and) I'm working my way through it. "The family instructed me to appeal, but I'm still considering it. From tomorrow (Friday) we have five business days to appeal."

Story continues below Advertisement

The university’s deputy vice-chancellor, Professor Deresh Ramjugernath, said: “The university viewed this case in a very serious light.” Ramjugernath added: “This was evident in, among others, the original temporary suspension of Mr Du Toit from the university while also appointing Justice Sisi Khampepe to lead an independent commission of enquiry into alleged racism at Stellenbosch University. “The university takes a zero-tolerance approach to racism, discrimination, prejudice and conduct which assails the dignity of another person.”

Story continues below Advertisement