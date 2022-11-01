Transnet says CT port is ready for deciduous fruit exports

It's all systems go at the Cape Town port ahead of the start of the deciduous fruit export season in mid-November. Transnet has lifted the force majeure declared in the container sector at all ports with immediate effect.

Story continues below Advertisement

The state-owned freight transport and logistics company declared a force majeure on October 7 during the strike as it was unable to meet its contractual obligations. The declaration, made in the automotive, bulk and multi-purpose terminals, was lifted on October 21, immediately after the full workforce resumed duty. In a statement, Transnet said its recovery plans had now managed to stabilise operational efficiencies across all container-handling terminals.

“The terminals are now ready to return to pre-strike planning of operations. “With effect from 1 November, all container vessels will be berthed in accordance with the pre-strike berthing window schedules and all containers are to be removed within the free storage period,” said Transnet The company also said the Cape Town container terminal would operate at full capacity to ensure that vessels were turned around timeously.

Story continues below Advertisement

An additional Ship-to-Shore (STS) crane was delivered to the port to help improve productivity. AgriSA’s executive director, Christo van der Rheede, welcomed the latest developments at the port. “There’s been a great improvement in the relationship between the deciduous growers’ association and authorities at the Cape Town harbour. We hope that they maintain the momentum,” said Van der Rheede.

Story continues below Advertisement

He also urged Transnet to maintain contingency plans in place in December to avoid any disruptions. “Growers have faced tremendous pressure with input costs rising and cannot afford further costs as a result of disruptions at the harbour,” he said. According to chief economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa (Agbiz), Wandile Sihlobo, South Africa’s agricultural exports rose by 5% year-on-year in the second half of 2022, reaching $3.4 billion (about R61.5bn).