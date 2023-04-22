Academic institutions are experiencing a decline in their body donation programmes. According to Paul Pretorius of the Department of Clinical Anatomy at Stellenbosch University, before the Covid-19 pandemic, they had about 250 bodies, and currently, they have about 28 bodies.

Professor Nanette Briers, head of the Division of Clinical Anatomy at the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Stellenbosch University (SU), said donations are essential to training undergraduate and postgraduate students in the medical and allied health professions as it provides a practical, realistic experience to understand the structure and function of the human body. ‘’In addition, it helps to conceptualise three-dimensional structures below the skin surface and improve the manual skills needed to physically examine patients or perform surgeries. Lastly, it also fosters the compassion needed to treat living patients,’’ said Prof Briers. University of Cape Town (UCT) Associate Professor Geney Gunston, Division of Clinical Anatomy and Biological Anthropology, Department of Human Biology, said there had been a minimal decline in donations to UCT.

‘’The Department is appreciative of the people who so kindly donate their bodies for anatomical research. The impact on the education of tomorrow's physicians and other healthcare workers is significant,’’ said Gunston. Both Briers and Gunston said the gender that is donating their bodies more than the other are males, and females tend to be reluctant to donate. ‘’Any person from the age of 18 and up can donate their body. There is no age limit. Individuals who donate their organs have the option to also donate the remainder of their body to SU,’’ said Briers.