UPDATE: Black Matie will lay charges against suspended white Stellenbosch University student for urinating on his desk, books

A FIRST year agricultural black student (20) whose belongings were urinated on by a white Stellenbosch University student will lay charges against the suspect. Mkuseli Kaduka, father of the alleged victim, Babalo Ndwayana, exclusively confirmed this to Weekend Argus.

“My son has been inundated with calls and overwhelmed so he switched off his phone,” Kaduka said. “He will later today lay charges of malicious damage to property at the Stellenbosch police station,” the distraught father said. Weekend Argus broke the story about the fact that the university launched an official probe into allegations that the suspect was urinating on Ndwayana’s study desk, books and laptop.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday morning in the Huis Marais residence. The suspect, whose name is known to Weekend Argus, was suspended Monday afternoon. “The alleged perpetrator was suspended from the University today,” spokesperson Martin Viljoen said.

“A further swift but detailed investigation will determine the final outcomes. “Expulsion and/or criminal charges are not excluded from the possible available options, based on the investigation’s findings,” he said. Kaduka said his son phoned him shortly after the incident.

“He was hysterical when he called me and forwarded me the video,” he said. “He is a first year student, I’m in the Eastern Cape and he is in Stellenbosch. “He has never been away from his house at all, so it’s sad for me to see that he had to experience such pain so early in his life.

“My son told me that everything is soaked in pee,” he said. When Weekend Argus approached the suspect for comment, he said he would break his silence at a later stage. Weekend Argus also reached out to the prim of Huis Marais, but he said he is unable to comment on the said incident. Ndwayana this morning told the paper he is “extremely rattled”.

The affected student was offered counselling. “The student affected is clearly still in shock after his very upsetting and painful ordeal,” Dr Choice Makhetha from the University said. “He is still trying to process what happened and was offered counselling. He will be supported as and when required to ensure his academic progress is not affected by the incident.”

The South African Students Congress’s (Sasco) Stellenbosch branch earlier said it condemned the incident. “Sasco condemns with the highest contempt the racist actions of the racist hooligan who attacked a fellow black student,” Sasco’s statement read. “On the morning of May 15, the said racist trespassed and racially attacked the first year black student in his room in Huis Marais in Stellenbosch University.