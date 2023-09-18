Don’t miss out: Makro partners with Jan Braai to offer customers a treat

Taking place on September 22 this year, from 1pm to 4pm, the first customers to visit their nearest Makro store will be treated to special celebrations and delicious goodies.

As an ode to National Braai Day and the Heritage Month theme of recognising and celebrating the cultural wealth of our nation, Makro is partnering with Jan Braai this Heritage weekend and giving customers a chance to join in on the National Braai Day celebrations.

Katherine Madley, Vice President of Group Marketing at Massmart, says: “Heritage Day is a time where we come together as South Africans from diverse backgrounds and unite around a braai. We understand that this day is much more than just a braai ̶̶ so we want to give customers something special; something to also remind them that Makro is with our customers and that it is still their one-stop shop for all their needs. Everything you need on Braai Day is available at Makro and at great prices too!”

Jan Braai - head of the National Braai Day initiative, a popular TV personality and an author well-known for top tier braai recipes – will host a braai experience at Makro’s Cape Gate store, while all stores across the country join in on the celebrations simultaneously; ensuring all Makro customers are able to enjoy the festivities.

“We have a rich and diverse heritage and to braai is our common heritage. I am very excited to be able to play my part through this braai day activation and engage with Makro customers for this celebration of the nation,” says Jan Braai.