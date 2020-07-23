Vodacom Durban July punters divided on who will win big race

Durban - The punters are divided and enthusiasts will have to wait until the final checks reveal who will enter the winners circle and parade around the track as the winner of the Vodacom Durban July main race. Punters have said it will be a two horse race, one of the favourites will win or an outsider will take it this year. Punters Palan Govender said he was putting his money on an outsider, Raymond Harriparsad said one of the favourites will take it while Vishen Rupee said last year’s winner could do it again. Govender said his prediction was that a 20/1 horse was going to win and the main race had about five of them in the running. He said the horses were Tierra del Fuego, Miyabi Gold, Camphoratus and Divine Odyssey.

“Those are the ones I’m going for,” said Govender.

“What I’m going to do, is I’m going to put R500 on each of them. That’s my prediction.”

He said he did not think Rainbow Bridge or Do It Again could win.

“They had their time you know,” Govender said.

Harriparsad said Belgarion will win because it was a class horse, it won the whole three lengths and it's a handicapped win. The next one will be Tierra Del Fuego, the third will be Rainbow Bridge and the fourth will be Soqrat.

“Those are my four for the day,” said Harriparsad.

He said he did not know what the favourite was going to be but at the moment there were two, Rainbow Bridge and Belgarion.

“But number 17 (Belgarion), I backed it when it was 10/1 because I liked it a few months ago and it’s second favourite or maybe favourite,” said Harriparsad.

Meanwhile, Rupee said he thought it was going to be a two horse race between Do It Again and Rainbow Bridge.

“Do It Again has won it twice already. He can set the record for three times. Everything is in its favour,” said Rupee.

He said his choice was Rainbow Bridge, so he thought it would be a close race.

Daily News