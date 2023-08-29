19 councillors killed in KwaZulu-Natal in less than two years – DA

Durban — The DA in KwaZulu-Natal says it is pushing for the province’s political leaders’ round table, following the murder of another councillor, which brought the number of councillors who were killed in the province to 19. The DA was referring to the murder of Msunduzi Municipality ANC ward 14 councillor Mabhungu Mkhize who was shot and killed on Friday.

In a joint statement, DA KZN deputy leader Sithembiso Ngema and DA KZN spokesperson on Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Martin Meyer condemned Mkhize’s killing, just weeks after holding community prayers for peace in the area. The DA extended its condolences to Mkhize’s family. “Councillor Mkhize’s passing brings the total number of councillors killed in KZN to 19 in less than two years. It also comes after the attempted murder of an NFP councillor in Nongoma on Wednesday,” the DA said.

“It is clear that the situation in our province is out of control while the frequency at which such crimes are taking place has reached crisis levels. Councillors are elected to serve communities yet, in KZN, many are unable to fulfil this role due to fear of losing their lives.” The DA said that there has been little intervention from the province’s ANC-run government. This, is despite the potential for the situation to worsen as the country heads towards the 2024 elections. “Numerous promises by Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and her cabinet members are yet to be fulfilled. This includes a commitment to act on the tabled recommendations of the 2018 Moerane Commission – dealing with political assassinations in our province – after five long years,” the DA said.

The party said it is clear that KZN’s people can no longer wait for the ANC government to act. This is why last week the DA launched an anti-crime campaign to deal with politically motivated killings and rampant criminality. “We have also written to parties represented in the KZN legislature to strategise a way forward to address ongoing political killings. The round table discussions are set to place within the next month and are aimed at finding common ground to stem this scourge,” the DA said. The party added that KZN’s people deserve to live without ongoing bloodshed. The 2024 elections will present them with the opportunity to save the province.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday afternoon, Dube-Ncube and Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka will hold a multi-sectoral meeting to discuss collaborative crime fighting and prevention strategies in the province. The meeting is part of its plans to strengthen collaborative crime-fighting initiatives and strategies, said a spokesperson. It will also provide a platform for stakeholders to plan and co-ordinate integrated systems to combat crime. Some of the issues that will be covered include: