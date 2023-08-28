Ward 41 Msunduzi Municipality councillor shot and killed, two arrested

Durban — Police have launched a manhunt for a third suspect in the murder of an Msunduzi Municipality ward 41 councillor who was shot by three armed suspects on Friday. Councillor Mabhungu Mkhize was shot and killed by unknown men at Imbali Unit 14 in Pietermaritzburg.

KZN police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said that the police were investigating a case of murder. She added that SAPS members were hunting for a third suspect who was still at large after the arrest of two others. The KZN Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka condemned the murder of Mkhize. Hlomuka urged law enforcement agencies to increase police deployment to ensure that the third suspect was arrested and faced the full might of the law.

He also appealed to members of the community to assist law enforcement officers with intelligence information to ensure that the third suspect was swiftly apprehended. “We strongly condemn the cold-blooded murder of councillor Mkhize. It is unfortunate that this incident comes days after two separate attempts were made on the lives of Mkhambathini councillor Mzwandile Shandu and Nongoma ward 4 councillor. Our government is greatly concerned by the surge in attacks targeting public representatives, especially councillors, in the province,“ Hlomuka said. “The apprehension of these alleged hitmen is just the tip of the iceberg; we want to unmask the people who are ordering or are behind these killings. We want to reiterate our call for increased collaboration between law enforcement and the community to heighten our fight against criminal elements.”

Political parties also weighed in on the councillor’s murder. ANC Moses Mabhida regional spokesperson Njabulo Mtolo said: “We appreciate the promptness of the SAPS members, who moved with speed and ensured the apprehension of two suspects. “It is also unfortunate that this incident took place a few days after an attempt on the life of another ANC ward 7 councillor, in Mkhambathini Local Municipality, where the circumstances are still under investigation.”

IFP KZN chairperson councillor Thami Ntuli said the IFP was concerned by the continued murders of municipality councillors within the KZN province. He called on the government to deploy more safety measures to protect not only the councillors and other politicians, but ensure the safety of all citizens and protect them against the scourge of crime that is perpetrated by criminals. DA KZN provincial chairperson Dean Macpherson said that the DA was appalled by the continued attack on councillors.