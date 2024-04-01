25-year prison sentence for man who killed KZN constable

Durban — A man has been sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for shooting dead a police officer in February this year. KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said: “On Thursday, March 28, 2024, the Pietermaritzburg High Court convicted and sentenced Nkanyiso Mazibuko, 25, to 25 years imprisonment for the murder of Constable Oscar Makhathini.

“Mazibuko was further sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for armed robbery and his sentence will run concurrently,” Mhlongo said. Makhathini was stationed at the Amangawe police station. Mhlongo said Mazibuko shot at Makhathini on February 17.

Mhlongo said Makhathini was off-duty when he noticed Mazibuko and his accomplices robbing a tuckshop. He suddenly drew his service pistol and tried to intervene. During the process, he was shot and he retaliated. He was taken to the hospital for medical attention and was declared dead on arrival. Mhlongo said a murder and robbery case was reported at the Estcourt police station and the case docket was allocated to Hawks members for investigation. He said officers received information that Mazibuko was also shot during the robbery and he was in hospital. Hawks members proceeded to the hospital and he was placed arrested.

Mhlongo said Mazibuko was charged with murder and armed robbery. Hawks KZN head Major General (Dr) Lesetja Senona welcomed the sentence and applauded the police members for their good work. Meanwhile, in February when Police Minister Bheki Cele released the third quarter crime statistics for the 2023/24 financial year, he revealed that 22 police officers were killed between October and December 2023. Ten were killed on duty while 12 were killed off-duty.