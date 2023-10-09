A semblance of order and control returns to Richards Bay business after fire tragedy

Durban — A significant semblance of order and control over the fire is felt on-site and damage and forensic assessments are likely to start this week at NCT Forestry after a week of battling fires at the Richards Bay-based business. On Monday morning, NCT general manager Danny Knoesen shared good news that a significant semblance of order and control over the fire is now being felt on-site.

Knoesen said that the protective measures taken to ensure the safety of the TWK and other neighbours have paid off. The bombers constantly kept the TWK chip pile wet and ground crews gradually worked away at the burning BayFibre wattle chip pile to create as wide a safety break between TWK and NCT as heat, wind direction and safety factors would allow. “Local businesses continued to rally in support for which we are immensely grateful,” Knoesen said. “Assistance continued to be rendered in the form of high-pressure water pump and pipe extensions, diesel supply, a Cherry Picker machine, earth moving equipment, and portable lighting … in fact, the list is too long to do it justice. As for the selfless donations of food, pharmaceuticals, coffee, and much, much more, words simply do not suffice to express the firefighter’s gratitude.”

Knoesen said that at present, the weather is calm and is allowing the Cherry Picker operators to remove sheets of burnt zinc from the stacker above the BayFibre wattle pile. These zinc sheets, or parts thereof, pose a high risk to ground crews, hence their removal as a safety measure. “Heavy earth-moving equipment is systematically being used to dig away at the smouldering wood pile to spread the chip material and cool it down with strategically deployed water tankers. Great progress has been made and by the end of the weekend it was gratifying to see just how much of the chip pile had been ‘demolished’,” Knoesen said. He said this will be a steady but progressive operation over the days to come. However, the immense residual heat contained in the chip pile makes for a careful and tactical approach.

“The Richards Bay Wood Chips gum chip pile continues to burn away. Its situation however is such that the fire poses no danger to the surroundings. It is being closely monitored and allowed to burn. Already the height of the pile has reduced significantly. Less material equals quicker extinguishing,” Knoesen explained. He went on to say that there have been no reports directly from the site or local medical facilities of any injuries. They are really proud of this achievement and offer full credit to the awareness and sense of responsibility embraced by the fire crews and other personnel.

He also said that the wind over the next few days is in their favour and will offer smoke respite to the townsfolk. That said, however, the plume experienced during the course of the week is greatly reduced, also illustrating the great strides that the firefighters have made. “Damage and forensic assessments are likely to commence this week. As the smoke begins to clear, however, we do take heart in the fact that there are likely salvageable facilities and equipment. Come what may, however, a rebuild is a definite and already the NCT team is raring to start this process!” Knoesen exclaimed. Meanwhile, on Sunday, uMhlathuze Municipality councillor Henning de Wet said let us give our deepest gratitude for the unwavering dedication demonstrated by Fuzion Ministries in co-ordinating the cooking, packaging, and distribution of essential food and supplies to the courageous firefighters battling the fires at NCT over the past eight days.

“Your tireless efforts have been a beacon of hope in these challenging times,” De Wet said. To every volunteer who selflessly came forward to assist with cooking and packing meals, and to each resident and business that generously donated or contributed, your support has been nothing short of remarkable. Together, you have demonstrated the true spirit of community and solidarity, De Wet continued.