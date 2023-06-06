ANC blasts Kaunda and his team over snail’s-pace service delivery in eThekwini

Durban — The ANC in eThekwini has slammed mayor Mxolisi Kaunda’s administration for its slow delivery of services to the people of the city. Speaking exclusively to the Daily News, ANC regional secretary Musa Nciki did not mince his words over his unhappiness with how Kaunda and his team were running the only metro in the province.

Nciki said they would need an explanation from the party deployees on where the problem was in fast-tracking service delivery. “We are worried about service delivery in the city, which is moving slowly, whereas the money is available. We know Treasury took money back while our people are in need of services … “We are dealing with that and we will put more pressure on our administration to deliver services to the people,” Nciki said.

The mayor’s spokesperson, Mluleki Mntungwa, refused to comment on what the ANC said. The City approved its R65.5 billion budget last week which Kaunda is expected to use for service delivery. The revolt against Kaunda’s management of the City saw him bowing to pressure from ratepayers to reduce the proposed tariff increases. In the council, he has survived several attempts to remove him through motions of no confidence. Even the EFF, before agreeing to work with the ANC in the City, had demanded his removal as the mayor.

Nciki’s comment could be construed as a loss of confidence in Kaunda’s ability as the City’s political head to drive service delivery. ANC eThekwini regional secretary Musa Nciki said his party was not happy with the slow service delivery to the people by the ANC-led administration. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency (ANA) This came on the back of outcries by opposition parties and people on the ground about the lack of service delivery under his administration. Kaunda was recalled from his transport, community safety and liaison MEC position to take over the reins after the removal of Zandile Gumede and her executive committee in 2019.

The comment may also bolster the national government’s decision to intervene through section 154 to assist in the running of the City. Weighing in on the issues of the municipal manager and allegations of fake qualifications, Nciki said they were also concerned with that, adding that the party had engaged its chief whip to ensure the matter received attention. He said that as the ANC in the region, they wanted an independent investigator to probe allegations of fraudulent qualifications and the issue of the city manager. He said once the investigation had been completed the party would act.

Opposition parties have been baying for Kaunda’s blood for what they said was the collapse of infrastructure, especially the water reticulation. They said the infrastructure had become dilapidated because the metro had failed to maintain it and ignored reports that the infrastructure needed to be upgraded. As a result of these challenges, the City was forced to close some beaches which were found to have been contaminated with sewage from broken drainage spilling into the ocean. Residents still complain about leaks into streams and rivers which end up in the sea.