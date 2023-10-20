ANC denies collusion allegations by ActionSA

Durban — The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal stated that it had covered all the costs of its Women’s League elective conference held in August at the Durban ICC. However, political party ActionSA remains defiant that the bill of R4.7 million was paid for by the eThekwini Municipality. Both the ANC and the municipality have asked ActionSA’s KZN chairperson Zwakele Mncwango to provide proof of the allegations.

Mncwango accused the municipality of colluding with the Durban International Convention Centre (ICC) when it invoiced the municipality the bill. Mncwango said that this was disguised as the Women’s Month launch event, which he alleged never transpired. Speaking outside the ICC, where a placard demonstration was held with a ratepayers’ association, Mncwango said that ActionSA mandated the ICC board to report this to the SAPS within seven days and open a case of intention to steal public funds, detailing all that truly transpired during the agreement stages leading up to the invoicing of the municipality. “We will issue a motion of no confidence against the ICC board at the next council sitting and insist that the entire board be suspended,” Mncwango said.

ActionSA KZN Chairperson Zwakele Mncwango. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ANA ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo denied the accusations and claimed that Mncwango was politicking. “The eThekwini region was just the host region of the conference. What we know, and Mncwango also knows and can confirm in his own timeline that there was no money paid by the City for the elective conference. He must come with proof of the payment of the venue by the City,” Mtolo asserted. Westville Ratepayers’ Association (WRA) chairperson Asad Gaffar said that as the ratepayers’ association, they relied on political parties for information from the council. He said that they were encouraged by ActionSA to expose allegations of corruption. Gaffar said that if those elected to serve in the City failed to do the jobs they were elected to do, then they should resign.

“They cannot keep quiet any more. Look at what happens in eThekwini. There are no jobs, poor service delivery all over the City, and especially those who live in the townships and other areas need people who can fight for them, and expose all this maladministration going on in eThekwini,” Gaffar said. Durban ICC’s Operations Executive Mncedisi Dlamini signs the list of grievances handed over by Westville Ratepayers’ Association’s Asad Gaffar (middle) and ActionSA KZN Chairperson Zwakele Mncwango (right), for the ICC to immediately report this criminal act to the SAPS within seven (7) days, and open a case of intention to steal public funds around the invoicing of the eThekwini Municipality by the ICC for the Women’s Month Launch event, that never took place in August. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ANA eThekwini Municipality mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said allegations about the City paying for the ANCWL elective conference were frivolous and challenged ActionSA to produce proof to support what he called “malicious and unfounded allegations” to grab headlines. “Public representatives should know better than to peddle gossip,” Kaunda said.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Lindiwe Khuzwayo said the City Integrity and Investigations Unit (CIIU) proactively launched an investigation into the matter in August after media allegations surfaced. Khuzwayo said the CIIU did not conduct the investigation because of ActionSA. She said the investigative work carried out by the CIIU was not driven by political party complaints. “The unit proactively investigates any issue that calls into question the City’s integrity without fear or favour, as was done in this instance. We request that the CIIU be given the necessary space to conclude this investigation process,” Khuzwayo said. Durban ICC spokesperson Sandile Makhanya had not responded to a request for comment by publication time.