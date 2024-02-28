Another alleged drug dealer arrested at a Pietermaritzburg taxi rank

Durban — An alleged drug dealer, arrested at the Sweetwaters taxi rank in Pietermaritzburg, was remanded in custody after her court appearance on Monday, February 26. Zodumo Moleleki, 35, was arrested on Friday, February 23, by the Pietermaritzburg Serious Organised Crime Investigation team for dealing drugs.

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said that members received information about a suspect who was dealing drugs at Sweetwaters taxi rank. They proceeded to the taxi rank where they found Moleleki sitting on the bench. “She was searched and during the search police found heroin capsules, mandrax tablets, pieces of crack cocaine and heroin powder to the street value of approximately R33 465. “Police also seized R3 000 cash that was suspected to be the proceeds of crime,” Mhlongo said.

Moleleki was arrested and charged. “Moleleki briefly appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court yesterday (Monday) and was remanded in custody. The case was postponed to March 4, for a formal bail application,” Mhlongo said. KZN Hawks head, Major General (Dr) Lesetja Senona welcomed the arrest of the accused and applauded the members for their good work.

Meanwhile, a week ago, Thembile Komane, 61, was arrested at the same taxi rank for dealing in drugs. Komane was due to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court for a formal bail application on Wednesday. During her arrest, Hawks members found Komane standing next to the female toilets. She was taken to a Pietermaritzburg police station, where she was searched.

During the search, she was found in possession of pieces of crack cocaine worth approximately R18 000. Police also seized R20 000 cash suspected to be the proceeds of crime. In December last year, Komane was arrested at the same taxi rank with pieces of rock cocaine to the street value of approximately R140 000. In addition, she was in possession of R37 327 cash, suspected to be the proceeds of crime. She appeared in court and was released on R20 000 bail. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.