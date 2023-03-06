Another crime fighter gunned down in KwaZulu-Natal

Durban — Another crime fighter was gunned down in KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend. The Premier’s Office said that reports indicate that Sandile Tembe, a nephew of the Tembe Clan Chief, Inkosi Mabhudu Tembe, who was also a prominent member of the Manguzi Policing Forum and actively fought against cross-border crime, was gunned down after 9pm on Saturday night outside a local tuck shop near his home at eMfihlweni Royal Residence in Manguzi, northern KZN.

KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube sent condolences to the Tembe royal family after his death. Dube-Ncube, on behalf of the provincial government, expressed heartfelt condolences to the Tembe royal family. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Tembe Royal Family, the Tembe Clan and community as they mourn their immense loss of Mr Sandile Tembe, who was an activist and leading the fight against cross-border crime. What is more concerning is that this incident comes just a week after the murder of another prominent fighter against the Manguzi cross-border crime syndicate, Judah Mthethwa. Police must scour every corner to find those responsible for these callous murders,” Dube-Ncube said.

“We will be engaging with national government because we believe that there should be better and urgent coordination and alignment between South Africa and its neighbours to combat escalating cross-border crimes. We remain resolute in our resolve to take the war to criminals in our pursuit of ensuring safety and justice in our province as well as beyond our borders.” The public broadcaster, SABC reported that Tembe was at the forefront of the fight against the cross-border syndicate smuggling 4×4 vehicles and stolen goods across the border into Mozambique. Tembe was shot multiple times and was declared dead at the scene. The Tembe family believes this was a hit.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said an armed suspect approached the victim and opened fire while his two accomplices waited in the getaway vehicle and fled. Meanwhile, a couple of weeks ago, uMkhanyakude crime fighter Sipho “Judah” Mthethwa was shot and killed at his home on February 16, 2023, at Thengani B, Manguzi, uMhlabuyalingana ward 11. The KZN Department of Transport and Community Safety and Liaison said that according to preliminary reports, Mthethwa was returning home from an engagement in Durban, and upon his return, he was ambushed at his home. Police are investigating a case of murder.

The department said that Mthethwa championed the course of the active citizenry in the fight against crime in uMkhanyakude District and the broader province. His dedication, bravery, and commitment to the noble course of defeating the scourge of crime were unparalleled. Mthethwa founded and led the uMhlabuyalingana Society Against Crime (USAC) in 2014. This crime-busting structure rapidly grew in the district and gained a reputation as a deterrent against the scourge of cross-border crime, especially carjackings in the uMkhanyakude District. The USAC worked closely with the Department of Community Safety and Liaison, Law enforcement and other members of the Justice Crime Prevention Security cluster to build and grow safer communities within the uMkhanyakude District.