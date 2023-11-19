Another suspect arrested for the murder of a Durban metro police officer

Durban — Another suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder and robbery of Durban metro police officer Captain Zwelakhe Ntombela. Ntombela was shot and killed while arriving home in uMlazi on May 3. He was then robbed of his private and service pistols.

A murder case was reported at uMlazi police station and the case docket was allocated to Hawks members from Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation for intensive investigation. KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said that on Friday, November 17, Hawks members from Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation arrested an additional suspect in the murder case of Captain Zwelakhe Ntombela. The suspect, aged 53, will join two others in the uMlazi Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

In July, Mzo Ntombela, 27, was arrested by the Hawks members working with the National Intervention Unit in the Msinga area where he was hiding, and Captain Ntombela’s firearms were recovered in KwaMaphumulo. Ntombela was sentenced to 20 years’ direct imprisonment on August 21. After the sentencing, Captain Ntombela’s wife, Nongcebo Ntombela, 43, was arrested and charged with her husband’s murder. Khulani Cele, 45, who was already serving life imprisonment at New Prison Correctional Services in Pietermaritzburg, was also arrested for the murder.

In August, Mhlongo indicated that more people will shortly be arrested. KZN Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Provincial head Major-General Lesetja Senona welcomed and commended the members for the arrest of the additional suspect. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.