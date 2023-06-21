Between 35 000 and 48 000 punters, fashionistas expected at the Hollywoodbets Durban July

Durban — The City is ready to roll out the red carpet for the 2023 Hollywoodbets Durban July attendees. That was according to the eThekwini Municipality on Wednesday morning.

A colourful glimpse of the fashion that will be showcased at the Hollywoodbets Durban July Experience was highlighted at a media launch held at the Oceans Mall courtyard in uMhlanga, also on Wednesday. The media launch outlined plans to ensure an “out of this world” Hollywoodbets Durban July Experience. The municipal said that the city was ready to host the R5 million record stake horse racing event on July 1.

Durban Fashion Fair designers demonstrated how they translated this year’s theme, “Out of this World”, in a preview of what attendees can expect at fashion shows on the day. It’s all systems go for the Hollywoodbets Durban July Experience expected to attract around 35 000 to 48 000 punters and fashionistas. Picture: eThekwini Municipality “We are excited and ready to host another instalment of Africa’s biggest horse race,” said Economic Development and Planning Committee deputy chairperson councillor Phili Ndlovu, addressing the crowd. “We are confident that it is going to be a successful event due to our proven record of hosting major events. Between 35 000 and 48 000 punters and fashionistas will descend on the city for this year’s Hollywoodbets Durban July Experience.”

Ndlovu said the economic spin-offs from hosting the event would contribute to the rise of local tourism. She said several businesses stand to gain from the Durban July, including the hospitality and tourism industry, creative and transport sectors, as well as related value chain sectors. She said that the Durban July weekend also offers entertainment. Some exciting events lined up that are linked to the Hollywoodbets Durban July Experience include the Fact Durban Rocks, the Mother of All Parties, Any Given Sunday, and the Durban July Township Experience where visitors can experience ubumnandi baseDurban. It’s all systems go for the Hollywoodbets Durban July Experience expected to attract around 35 000 to 48 000 punters and fashionistas. Picture: eThekwini Municipality Ndlovu said fashion remains an important part of the Durban July experience, which provided local designers with massive exposure.

“EThekwini Municipality’s Fashion Development Programme, under the banner of the Durban Fashion Fair, has partnered with Gold Circle to present the Hollywoodbets Durban July Fashion Experience. “About 160 emerging and established designers and models will benefit from this partnership in terms of skills development and exposure. Of these designers, 40 are the products of the municipality’s Fashion Development Programme. The most creative designers are awarded with business development prizes to increase their productivity,” Ndlovu said. She assured that eThekwini would be prioritising the safety of residents and visitors.

“Our law enforcement agencies will be deployed to all strategic areas during the Durban July to ensure the safety of all patrons and residents. Approximately 100 metro police officers will be deployed on the ground around the Greyville area.” It’s all systems go for the Hollywoodbets Durban July Experience expected to attract around 35 000 to 48 000 punters and fashionistas. Picture: eThekwini Municipality Gold Circle event and marketing executive Stephen Marshall said: “Even after 127 years, the event continues to grow and evolve. Thank you to loyal stakeholders, sponsors, and attendees.” Hollywoodbets brand and communications manager Devin Heffer said: “We are proud to be part of an event that will be a major driver for tourism and an economic boost for the city. A R5m stake is up for grabs. It is the richest Gr1 in the country, which attracts the best thoroughbreds, which shows in the field that we have. Punters will be happy with the R20m up for grabs on the day in the Hollywoodbets Punters’ Challenge.”