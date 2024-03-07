Durban — Former eThekwini city manager Michael Sutcliffe says billions of rand need to be poured into water and sanitation infrastructure upgrades with a proper turnaround plan. Sutcliffe was speaking at the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) meeting of water experts in Durban on Wednesday.

The commission called on those living within the municipality and who shared in the common and mutual interest of finding solutions to the water challenges in the metro to attend. The meeting also sought to draw on expertise to develop community-based solutions to the water crisis facing eThekwini residents. The commission is concerned that the metro had failed to meet its self-imposed deadline to resolve the ongoing water supply challenges to affected areas by February 15.

This is so, particularly given that a recent report indicates that the water and sanitation unit of the metro – a key vehicle in water provision – has no strategic business plan in place and is currently beset by a 52% vacancy rate. Sutcliffe said he would refer to the last 10 years: “The first challenge is that the City has not spent money. If we look at the adjustment budget and operational budget over this period, the City has underspent. When one looks at the capital budget which should be spent on water infrastructure, road repairs and maintenance, it’s clear that not enough money has been spent there. “Last year’s AG report was the first time I saw KZN singled out. Five things were highlighted: Fraud & corruption; poor performance targeting; lack of accurate/complete information; non-achievement of targets; and commissioning of project. What is needed?

“There are approximately 1 300 employees in the City’s water unit that are battling. Last I checked, there are more than 150 professionals, technologists, etc – which is more than most municipalities – in eThekwini. But some of the structures in place inhibit their ability. Another issue is that experienced workers have recently retired. So the succession plan needs to be looked at.” Secondly, look at our assets, he said. “Critical vacant positions need to be filled in water and sanitation planning, asset management, water and wastewater design. Infrastructure worth more than R130 billion is urgently needed at Water Services Development Planning WSDP. Replacing infrastructure at 2% per year needs around R2 billion per year,” Sutcliffe said.

Roshan Lil-Ruthan, spokesperson for the Verulam Water Crisis Committee, said parts of the northern areas did not have water for 170 days. Some areas, he said, were impoverished but many of these homes received a water bill ranging from R20 000 to R60 000. “The councillor in the area has ghosted us. The only form of communication residents have is when we burn tyres on the intersection.” Lil-Ruthan was concerned about sabotage. He told the commission he received a call from a well-placed source that the municipality was looking at the wrong place. Despite the ideas shared, the Verulam community would continue to suffer without immediate practical interventions, he said.

“The Mountview Reservoir had a lock and chain on a valve. The anonymous whistle-blower said that if they can unlock that chain, houses nearby would immediately have water. This water is going back to Phoenix and that’s why their problems have decreased,” Lil-Ruthan said. Rob Dyer, a retired city engineer said that when he retired eight years ago, the technical ability had been hollowed out. “The right to access to water is the most important right. The issue I have seen internally is the right to that versus the Employment Equity Act – both did not work together,” he said.