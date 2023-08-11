Blendcor workers march over unlawful lock out

Durban — Lubricant and grease manufacturer Blendcor, based in the Durban Harbour, will respond to its employees’ grievances on Friday. This follows workers being on a rotational strike for the past eight weeks which has resulted in a lock out.

Staff handed over a memorandum of demand on Thursday, calling the lockout, by the management of the company, unlawful. According to the worker’s memorandum they embarked on a walk of peace following the lockout that has been imposed on them “unprovoked”. One of the staff’s demands is that the company lifts the unlawful lockdown immediately, and allow workers to return to work as per contractual obligations.

Blendcor staff have been on a protected strike since 20 June 2023. A National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) representative Sibusiso Zulu said the workers had been on a protected strike however the employer elected to lock them out from June 26,2023. Blendcor employees marching to the Island View Park as they were not allowed to go to the Blendcor premises as it is one of the national key points. Picture: NQOBILE MASIMULA “We were locked out because we have invoked our constitutional rights to strike, in the bargaining process. As part of our demands, we want the company to pay the workers the money that they were not paid as the consequence of the unlawful lockout,” said Zulu.

Blendcor is jointly owned by Shell and BP in South Africa. The company's line of business includes producing gasoline, kerosene, distillate fuel oils, residual fuel oils, and lubricants. Blendcor spokesperson Charlene Wilson confirmed they received the memorandum and that they had partially responded to the workers’ demands.

“Our formal response will be sent out today (Friday). They gave us 24 hours to respond. It has now been 8 weeks since the workers embarked on a rotational strike and that is the reason we opted for a lock out,” said Wilson. She added that the company was committed to resolving whatever issues workers have but it all lies with the union. Wilson said that the lawyers of both parties are in contact so that they can speedily reach an agreement as soon as possible.