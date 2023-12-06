Bok captain Siya Kolisi nominated for BBC Sports Personality World Sport Star of the Year award

Durban — Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has been nominated for the BBC Sports Personality World Sport Star of the Year 2023 award. BBC Sport on Tuesday announced the nominees, which include gymnast Simone Biles, footballer Aitana Bonmati, tennis player Novak Djokovic, footballer Erling Haaland and race car driver Max Verstappen.

According to the BBC Sport website’s brief on Kolisi, the Springbok led South Africa to a historic fourth Rugby World Cup title with a 12-11 victory over New Zealand in the final in October. This made him the second captain to lift the trophy at successive tournaments. The other captain to do so was All Blacks legend Richie McCaw. Kolisi only returned to the team during their World Cup warm-up campaign after sustaining a serious knee injury in April.

Roc Nation Sports International congratulated Kolisi on his nomination. Facebook users responded to the nomination. Siv Qha said: “Siya Kolisi deserves this one more. RWC winner against all odds facing the world most toughest opponents in one tournament and this being his second Webb Ellis trophy on the bounce.”

Kollie Gizzie said: “Siya Kolisi after winning the double, deserves this one.” Francis Winrow said Siya is bigger than sport. Bradley Mackintosh said: “Siya for also being an outstanding role model and human!”

Melanie McWilliam said: “Congratulations Siya! What an ambassador for our ailing country! Instead of riding on his coattails, our erstwhile government should take a few notes and learn a few lessons from him!” Catherina Pollock said: “Siya Kolisi making SA proud through his sporting ability and even surpassing that, his great leadership qualities as our great rugby captain and an ambassador of note. His charismatic and humble personality is an example to all.” Kathy Dixon said: “This is amazing and so well deserved, truly a man who leads through uplifting others and never takes all the glory for himself… just a humble human who never forgets where it all started… Well done Siya… We’re rooting for you.”

Voting is open for BBC Sports Personality's World Sport Star of the Year 2023 award. Fans can vote for one of the six nominees for the award but can only vote once per BBC account. Voting will remain open until 10pm GMT on Tuesday, December 12, and the award will be presented during the show live on BBC One on Tuesday, December 19.