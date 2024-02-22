Busted again: woman arrested for drug dealing remanded in custody

Durban — An alleged drug dealer was remanded in custody after appearing in court. Thembile Komane, 61, was arrested on Tuesday, February 20, by Hawks members from Pietermaritzburg Serious Organised Crime Investigation for dealing in drugs.

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said members received information about a person who was dealing drugs at Sweetwaters taxi rank. They proceeded to the taxi rank where they found Komane standing next to the female toilets. “She was taken to Pietermaritzburg police station where she was searched. During the search, she was found in possession of pieces of crack cocaine to the street value of approximately R18 000,” Mhlongo said. “Police also seized R20 000 cash that was suspected to be the proceeds of crime.”

Mhlongo said Komane was arrested and charged. “She briefly appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court today (Wednesday) and was remanded in custody. The case was postponed to February 28 for a formal bail application,” Mhlongo said. “In December last year, Komane was arrested in the same taxi rank with pieces of rock cocaine to the street value of approximately R140 000 and R37 327 cash that was suspected to be the proceeds of crime. She appeared in court and was released on R20 000 bail.”

Hawks KZN head Major General (Dr) Lesetja Senona welcomed the arrest and praised the members for their good work. Meanwhile, when Police Minister Bheki Cele released the third quarter crime statistics for the financial year 2023/24, he said that during the festive period, 6 383 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs; 3 747 suspects were arrested for dealing in drugs and 16 942 suspects were arrested for being in possession of drugs. Cele also said that crimes detected as a result of police action, such as the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, drug-related crime, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs as well as sexual offences and other crimes all registered a positive increase of 10.8 %.