Cash-in-transit heist gang arrested with explosives for robberies in KZN, Eastern Cape

Durban — A gang of cash-in-transit robbers was arrested on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal recently. Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the gang was arrested when police officers from the rapid rail police unit under Operation Qondisa conducted an intelligence-driven operation in the Emalangeni and Mtwalume areas.

Ngcobo said that the team was following up on information about a group of men who were committing cash-in-transit robberies in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. “The team proceeded to various homesteads in Emalangeni and Mtwalume, where three suspects aged between 43 and 50 were placed under arrest. One of the suspects was found in possession of explosives,” Ngcobo said. She said that all the suspects were wanted in connection with a cash-in-transit robbery committed last month in Mzamba.

Ngcobo also said that a 47-year-old suspect would be appearing in the Scottburgh Magistrate’s Court for possession of explosives. Meanwhile, in December last year Hawks members from the Newcastle serious organised crime investigation unit, assisted by Orange Farm visible policing and crime intelligence, arrested a 37-year-old suspect for a cash-in-transit heist that occurred in January last year. Hawks KZN spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said it was alleged that a cash van had been travelling from Ekuvukeni to Ladysmith when unknown suspects opened fire on it.

They fired shots until the vehicle stopped, and then robbed the security guards of their service firearms, used explosives to blow up the van, and took an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects fled the scene in their getaway vehicles, which were later found abandoned not far from the crime scene. He said a case of cash-in-transit heist was reported at Ezakheni police station, and the necessary role-players had attended the crime scene.

The case docket was allocated to the Hawks members for further investigation, and hence they arrested the suspect. Mhlongo said more arrests were expected.