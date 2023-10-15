Caught in the act! Alleged drug dealer in court

Durban — An alleged drug dealer will return to court next week to apply for bail after his first appearance recently. KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Captain Bonnie Nxumalo said that Lungelo Shandu, 24, is in police custody after his appearance in the Gingindlovu Magistrate’s Court on charges of drug dealing.

She said Shandu was arrested on Thursday, October 12, during a multidisciplinary operation by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation with King Cetshwayo District Task Team and Richards Bay police at Hillview in Gingindlovu. “He was apprehended after the police witnessed drug trading activities. A further search was conducted that led to the recovery of rock cocaine, crystal meth, mandrax tablets and cash suspected to be the proceeds of the drug trade,” Nxumalo said. “He will return to court to apply for bail on October 20.”

Nxumalo added that similar operations will continue to ensure that suppliers of drugs face the full might of the law. Meanwhile, a 55-year-old suspect who has been on the Hawks’ watchful eye for some time was expected to appear in the Madadeni Magistrate’s Court on Thursday after he was arrested for dealing drugs. The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team based in Newcastle working with Newcastle K9 and the Local Criminal Record Centre arrested the suspect at Kanana in Madadeni.

Police seized crystal meth and mandrax tablets with an estimated value of R96 000. The suspect was charged with dealing in drugs. Also this week, a man was expected to appear in the Phoenix Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on charges of dealing in drugs, possession of drugs and contravening the Immigration Act. The suspect was arrested by the Port Shepstone-based Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Counter Narcotics and Durban Metro Drug Task Team after information that a man was selling drugs to school children was received.