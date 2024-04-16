Central and south Durban affected by water restrictions

Durban — Several central and south Durban areas are expected to experience water restrictions due to road construction. That was according to the eThekwini Municipality which informed the public, in a public notice posted on its Facebook page of water supply restrictions in some areas supplied through the Wiggins Pumping System.

“This is due to a planned shutdown of the 800mm diameter trunk main (pipeline) from the Wiggins System,” the municipality said. “This is to prepare for the removal and installation of a new air valve away from the road alignment of the new Vusi Mzimela Road next to the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital. “This work will be undertaken from Tuesday, April 16, at 8pm and is expected to be completed on the morning of April 17. Thereafter re-charging of the pipeline to restore water supply will commence,” the municipality said.

Areas expected to be affected include: Ridge End Reservoir: parts of Morningside

North Ridge Reservoir: parts of Morningside and Overport

St Thomas Reservoir: parts of Essenwood, Overport, and Berea

South Ridge Reservoir: parts of Westridge and Glenwood

Cato Manor Reservoir: parts of Glenwood and Carrington Heights

Woodlands 1 & 2 Reservoir: parts of Woodlands and Woodhaven

Lamont Reservoir: parts of Mobeni Heights, Lamontville, uMlazi V-Section, and Prince Mshiyeni Hospital “The municipality apologises for any inconvenience caused.” For more information regarding water supply, the public can download eThekwini Municipality’s Mobile App to log faults or send a WhatsApp to 073 1483 477. Alternatively, call the toll-free number at 080 311 1111 or email [email protected]

Reacting to the public notice, this is what the public had to say: MayaRose Nobel said: “At least they are still notified, we haven't had water in ward 94 since last week without any notice.” Rajhan Dhoopraj said: “The problem is that eThekwini was busy with other things in the past 30 years. All kinds of parties, changing names of buildings, streets and roads, hosting shows, creating jobs for contractors and security companies, and a hundred other unnecessary activities.”