Challenge is to preserve Prince Buthelezi’s legacy: IFP

Durban — The IFP in eThekwini said it was facing a challenge of preserving the legacy of its founder, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who died on Saturday. IFP councillor and eThekwini Municipality exco committee member Mdu Nkosi said their biggest challenge was to preserve the legacy that uMntwana wakwaPhindangene built in the city throughout the decades.

Nkosi said they had to make sure that people did not forget him. “He left his legacy in eThekwini, uMlazi, Lamontville and other areas. The colleges around eThekwini and the only university in a black township Mangosuthu University of Technology,” said Nkosi. Nkosi said they were saddened by the passing of Buthelezi and described him as a leader and a father.

Whenever Nkosi sought clarity on issues concerning eThekwini, he would respectfully ask for a three-minute, one-on-one meeting, which would end up being more than 45 minutes, he said. “We would not be here if it was not for Buthelezi,” Nkosi said. Nkosi said they learnt a lot of things in the IFP under his leadership, including respect which was what the party was known for.

Nkosi hailed Buthelezi for preserving the Zulu culture, saying had he not done that, the Zulu nation would have lost a lot of things. Speaking about politics, Nkosi said he hoped they would unite as a party and work together as the national elections were approaching. He said they would have to work hard for Buthelezi to be proud of them and that the name of the party did not die, but continued to live on.

IFP eThekwini Councillor Jonathan Annipen said Buthelezi left an indelible mark on the political landscape of South Africa. “He dedicated his life to fighting for the rights and welfare of the Zulu people and, by extension, the people of South Africa. He played a pivotal role in shaping and influencing the politics and history of our great nation,” said Annipen. Annipen said Buthelezi tirelessly advocated for the interests and well-being of all people, promoting peace, unity and reconciliation during a crucial period of South Africa’s transition from apartheid to democracy.

“The prince’s dedication to serving his community, his unwavering commitment to justice and equality, and his remarkable ability to foster dialogue and understanding earned him the utmost respect and admiration from not only his fellow countrymen but also from the international community,” he said. Annipen said Buthelezi’s legacy would continue to inspire generations to come, reminding us of the importance of inclusivity, cultural preservation and the pursuit of a united and prosperous South Africa. Film-maker Anant Singh passed his condolences to the Buthelezi family and said he was a great supporter of the creative arts, especially the film industry as he had a first-hand experience when he starred in the 1964 film, Zulu with Michael Caine.