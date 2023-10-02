Chatsworth street renamed in honour of community newspaper

Durban — Peak Street in Chatsworth has been renamed Rising Sun Street after the community newspaper of the same name in Durban. Councillors brought up the issue after it was found that another road in Chatsworth bore the same street name, creating confusion for residents and other stakeholders visiting the area.

The two streets are on opposite ends of Chatsworth. In the residential area, Peak Street is off Klaarwater Road in Shallcross. In the industrial and business sector of Chatsworth, Peak Street is off Tranquil Street in Croftdene, Chatsworth, and also where the Rising Sun newspapers have their head office. Deliveries and other businesses were most affected. The eThekwini Municipality governance and human resources committee noted that sufficient consultation had been undertaken and there was a unanimous decision to rename Peak Street to Rising Sun Street. The item was discussed by the committee in September and approved at the recent eThekwini Municipality full council meeting. The municipality had a public discussion in February at the Chatsworth Youth Centre. The eThekwini executive committee report said the new street name had been chosen to honour the Rising Sun community newspaper, which has contributed to the betterment of the community.

Peak Street in Chatsworth will be renamed Rising Sun Street after the community newspaper of the same name in Durban. Picture: Google maps IFP leader Mdu Nkosi said the street had already been named prior to the meeting and wanted to know if any costs were involved. But ANC councillor and governance committee chairperson, Nkosenhle Madlala, said the item was only approved at the full council meeting; not prior to that. A search on Facebook revealed that in early September the Rising Sun had an unveiling party at their offices and on the road where the street sign was fixed. Rising Sun Community Newspapers CEO, Vijay Maharaj, said the renaming was a laborious process that officially started on May 9, 2007, giving reason to celebrate the significant achievement and historic new beginning.