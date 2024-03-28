City hall hire tariff to go up 5%

Durban — A tariff increase of 5% will be implemented regarding the hiring of the Durban City Hall venues from July 1. This announcement raised concern as it is money that could be used for other crucial areas. This was revealed in a report during the full council meeting this week.

IFP councillor Jonathan Annipen said, “When tariff increases are concerned, the IFP takes a very direct and deliberate decision to not support any increases tabled by the council. “This is the stance that the IFP will take now in the draft budget process, the public participation process and when the final budget is tabled later this year. “We’re of the view that residents are rising from a backdrop of Covid-19, the hard lockdown, the subsequent civil unrest perpetuated by factions within the ANC, the subsequent floods, many infrastructure damages due to a lack of maintenance and a number of other bad decisions taken by the ANC/NFP-led municipality.

“It’s our view that tariff increases in general shouldn’t be imposed on residents until eThekwini has come up with a proper turnaround strategy on how it is they plan to recover debt from parastatals, government departments, as well as big businesses. “Regarding the city hall, I think the ANC must get their heads out of the clouds because nobody uses the city hall, and the main auditorium has not been used in over six years.” Annipen added that there has been major damage to the building and it’s known that even council sittings that used to take place there now take place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre Complex and cost R500 000 per sitting.

He raised concern that in March alone, there have been two council sittings – R1 million – and said that comes at the ratepayer’s expense. “We don’t believe there should be any hikes for the usage of the city hall venues as they are not being used or being hired by any individual. We believe the ANC has lost touch with reality for an increase on a damaged venue. “The IFP doesn’t support the policy,” he concluded.

In its report, the municipality revealed that its City Administration Unit, like other municipal units, is empowered by the legislation to review tariffs applicable to its operations. It said the unit provides effective and efficient administration, language services as well as councillor support services within the city to enable the municipal council to make people-driven decisions for the benefit of the eThekwini citizens. “The unit is also managing the city hall and its key venues for internal and external use. In this regard, a 5% tariff increase is proposed to keep up with inflation and therefore continue managing venues to the satisfaction of the bookers.”

The report said that following the storm damages, the council approved the budget and the increase would contribute to the unit facilitating repairs for the city hall main auditorium. “Therefore, the unit’s income with regard to the venue hire is currently lower than expected in view of the main auditorium not in use at this stage. “Accordingly, the repairs have commenced, and it is anticipated that the auditorium will be open for use during the course of 2024.

“The tariffs increase proposed is still to be subjected to a public participation process.” At the support committee level, the DA and the EFF abstained on the matter. Most political parties present were in support and noted that the process to increase tariffs is still to undergo a public participation process.