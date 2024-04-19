City invests R600m in infrastructure in Shongweni

Durban — The City’s R600 million investment is set to boost the infrastructure in the Outer West multibillion project in Westown, Shongweni. This was announced by eThekwini Municipality mayor Mxolisi Kaunda at the Shongweni site on Thursday. Kaunda said: “eThekwini Municipality’s infrastructure investment in the greater Shongweni region, bolstered by the development of the Westown Square catalytic project, is reaping benefits, and has led to what could be the largest investment in the eThekwini region this year.”

He added that the development included 27 small businesses owned by women and black people, and the City wanted to see businesses owned by people living with disabilities included in the development in the near future. “This investment of R600m will create jobs and boost the economy of the city. It will also make it easier for other investors to invest in us when they see that we are also doing so and that in turn creates trust. Balwin Properties will invest R2 billion that will create this new smart city. There will be a private hospital, property for residential areas, Westown Square that will house the high-street retail facility for shoppers and so much more development,” said Kaunda. The Westown mixed-use node, known as “the New City of the West”, is owned by Fundamentum, which acquired the development rights from Tongaat Hulett Developments.

A construction site at Westown, Shongweni, near Hillcrest, is a multibillion-rand investment project that has produced 1 200 jobs. Picture: Phindile Nqumako The total area spans over 100ha, with approved development rights for some 520 000m² of bulk floor area. The property is adjacent to Westown Square which consists of 50 000m²of retail. The construction of Westown Square and associated bulk infrastructure began in 2022 and is expected to be completed early next year. Among confirmed tenants of Westown Square are Dis-Chem, Checkers Hyper, Woolworths, and banks.

Ward councillors from surrounding areas, traditional leaders, and the media were taken on an oversight tour of the Westown Square development and the infrastructure upgrades. Ward 7 councillor Luthando Jali welcomed the investment as it has created 1 200 jobs for residents from the ward. “I was overseeing that the management employs people who live in the Outer West. I am also happy that most of them are young people who need the training and employment.”