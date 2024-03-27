Durban — The eThekwini Municipality is planning to renew a R1.5 million Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the special purpose vehicle, called the City People eThekwini, a non-profit company, to continue with programmes for the homeless. City People eThekwini describes itself as a local implementing partner of the United Nations SDGs as well as eThekwini Municipality’s Social Development Strategy.

The previous three-year MoU expired in September. The issue was tabled at a full council meeting on Tuesday. In its report, the City’s security and emergency committee stated it was important to continue with the programmes and related social ills projects. The MoU would mitigate the impact of homelessness among marginalised groups. The report recommended the Safer Cities Unit be mandated to prepare a three-year Homeless Business Plan. In the event of a municipal building or property being leased to the City People eThekwini NPC, the City would be responsible for the maintenance and repairs of the property, the report said.

Earlier this month, the Daily News reported on homeless people complaining of starving in City shelters. Homeless people were placed in tents and halls by the municipality during Covid-19 in 2020. Since then, people claim they are still trapped in overcrowded makeshift tents. The report stated the integrated development plan focuses on the promotion of healthy, safe and secure environments for eThekwini residents. The report said engagements held in 2018 with stakeholders on homelessness resulted in the adoption of the following resolutions: the establishment of the special purpose vehicle (SPV) and a homeless task team; identification of council-owned properties to be re-purposed as shelters, safe sleeping spaces and drop-in-centres; and the development of the homeless business plan.

Previously the City proposed to allocate to the SPV R6.5 million for a 3-year period but it was later reduced to R1.5 million due to financial constraints, the report said. Research and consultations undertaken resulted in the identification of various municipal properties for use as safe sleeping spaces/shelters for homeless people. These included Strollers on Mansel Road; Block AK at Fynn Street; and Old Tropicale in Albert Park, whereas Bellhaven Memorial Hall on First Avenue was identified as a Drop-in-Centre for Harm Reduction. Furthermore, the YMCA Building in Charlotte Maxeke Street and Sakhithemba in Illovo were earmarked as step-down shelters. In 2020 the municipality managed and operated 13 homeless shelters as an emergency Covid-19 response and accommodated more than 2 000 homeless people during the lockdown period, with cost implications ranging above R50 million.

The report stated that the MoU presents a strategic long-term intervention to drastically reduce the costs related to the homeless programmes and projects, since the SPV will have an opportunity to raise donor funding for some projects. DA Councillor Sharmaine Sewshanker said that in a long-overdue turn of events, the homeless population in eThekwini is finally receiving much-needed assistance from the City, marking a crucial shift in addressing a long-standing societal issue. “For too many years, the plight of the homeless has been disregarded, their voices unheard, and their basic human rights overlooked. However, with this recent intervention, there is a glimmer of hope for these marginalised individuals long been neglected by the system.”

African People First councillor Muzi Hlengwa said: “We are happy when there are projects like this that allow for homeless people to be catered for with shelters.” ANC councillor Braveman Ntuli said they supported this agreement between the City and NGOs when it comes to the care of homeless people. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.