Communities urged to protect children from abuse, intimidation

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka has urged communities to protect the rights of children constantly, from all acts of abuse and or intimidation. Hlomuka made the call after the man accused of drugging and raping children abandoned his bail application at the Pongola Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

National Prosecuting Authority KZN spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said it was alleged that he was the driver who transported the children (aged four years old) to preschool daily. “The matter was in court for a bail application; however, the man has abandoned his application for bail. He will thus remain in custody,” Ramkisson-Kara said. “The case has been remanded to June 12, 2023, for further investigations.”

The Department of Community Safety and Liaison, non-governmental organisations, faith-based organisations and other stakeholders drafted and submitted a petition lobbying the court to deny the suspect bail. Hlomuka encourages community members to always champion the rights of all the vulnerable, especially women and children, against abuse. “We urge the community to allow police space and time to conduct a thorough investigation,” Hlomuka said.

On Monday, KZN Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza pleaded with the court not to grant bail to the suspect. “We are utterly horrified by the allegations of drugging and raping of young children by a taxi operator in uPhongolo. These are heinous crimes that are unimaginable and we must all do everything in our power to protect our children from such acts of violence,” Khoza said. Khoza said that it was important that society prioritised the safety of children and ensured that justice was served.

She emphasised the severity of the allegations and the need for society to prioritise the safety of children and ensure justice was served. “We call on the communities of uPhongolo to unite in support of the families who have been affected by these horrific events. We must all work together to create a safe and secure environment for our children, free from all forms of violence and abuse. Our hearts and prayers are with the young victims and we will continue to offer support and care to the families affected during this difficult time,” Khoza said. The department said that since the suspect’s arrest, Khoza sent a team of social workers to work closely with the families of the affected children and a team of social workers has been providing psycho-social support to the victims and their families following their traumatic experiences.