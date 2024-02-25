Date set for planned shutdown of northern aqueduct, water supply to be affected

Durban — The eThekwini Municipality has announced that a new date has been set for the planned shutdown of the northern aqueduct pipeline which will affect water supply to the north. In a public announcement on Sunday, eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said that to restore water supply to areas experiencing extended water outage in the north, at 8pm on Tuesday, February 27, the municipality’s technical teams will shut down the northern aqueduct pipeline to install new valves.

“This work is expected to be completed on Wednesday, February 28, at 5pm,” Sisilana said. “The shutdown of this pipeline that carries water from Durban Heights Treatment Works to the areas in the north will result in interruption of water supply while work is being undertaken.” Sisilana said it was part of the ongoing work that the municipality has undertaken on the northern aqueduct to ensure the efficiency of water flow and to increase pressure within the pipeline.

“A larger part of the work has been completed. This includes repairing leaks and replacement of air valves in other sections of the pipeline. However, the outstanding valves require modification to fit into the network which also requires a shutdown,” Sisilana said. She said that the reservoirs will be open during peak periods in the morning and afternoon on Wednesday, February 18; however, the water supply will depend on consumption patterns. “We appeal to residents to use water sparingly,” Sisilana said.

“Water tankers will be deployed to affected areas. “We understand the inconvenience caused by recurrent disruptions in water supply and want to assure residents that the restoration of water supply remains our top priority,” Sisilana said. Affected areas include:

Phoenix 1 Lower-Level Reservoir: Mount Edgecombe Hospital, Mount Edgecombe Estate, Broadlands, Southgate, Stonebridge and Clayfield.

Phoenix 1 Higher Level Reservoir: Bishop Gate Road, Pillargate Place, Landsgate Place, Rise Gate Place and Rest Gate Road.

Phoenix 2 Higher Level and Lower-Level Reservoirs: Sunford, Hannaford, Phoenix Highway, Longcroft, Longbury, Plaza, Southbury, Eastbury, Groove End, Shastri Park, Caneside, Canehaven, Woodview, and Grove End area.

Phoenix 3 to 6 Reservoirs: Phoenix Industrial Park, Whetfern, Whetstone, Triplen Circle, Westham, Trenance Manor, Gandhi Settlement, Lenham, Fernham, Brookdale Whetstone, Bhambayi, Amoati, Woodview, Cornubia, Ottawa, Palmview, Trenance Park, Simunye Avenue, Corobrik Industrial area, Eleka Road, Mount Moriah Drive, Zwela Street, Mela Street, Zinza Place, Rainbow Street, Umkhutu Place. Aloes Lower-Level Reservoir: Avoca Hills, Corovoca, Khabazela, Duffs Road, Quarry Heights.

Aloes Higher Level Reservoir: Court Town Place, Pomegranate Road, Avocado Grove, Tiger Lily Place, Quartz Place, Street 128844, Shale Place, Sandstone Road, Ridge Place, Whinstone Grove, Centre Place, Forest close, Street 128845, Street 120847, Street 120848, Street 120851, Street 12052.

Sea Cow Lake Reservoir: Sea Cow Lake, Parlock, Springfield Industrial, Riverside, Kenville, Newlands East.

Effingham Reservoir: Avoca, Effingham, Glen Hills, Glen Anil, North Coast Road, Redhill, Greenwood Park.

Newlands 1 to 4 Reservoirs: Castlehill, B5, Westridge, Newlands West, Earslfield, Briardale, Hillgrove, Briardale, Newlands East, Fosa Hospital area, Newlands East, V.N. Naik, Riverhorse Valley, eThekwini Hospital, Riverdene, Westrich. Mountview Reservoir: Mountview Area, Brindhavan, Southridge, Glenhaven, Parkgate, Rietriver.

Trenance 1 Reservoir: Dawncrest, Oaklands, Surya Heights, Sanna Township, Rietriver, Mountview, Parkgate, Trenance Old Phase.

Trenance 3 Reservoir and a Tower: Amoati, Trenance Park New and Old Phase, Redcliffe, Buffelsdraai, Groenburg Estate, Tea Estate, Valley View, Madrona Drive, Bottlebrush, Celtic, Cottonwood.

KwaMashu 1 to 3 Reservoirs: KwaMashu Section K, J, L, M, N, F, G, H, B5, A, B, C, D, E, F, G, Siyanda, L, N, Ntuzuma F.

Ntuzuma 2 Reservoir: Main command reservoir to supply Ntuzuma Reservoir 3,4,5 and 7

Ntuzuma 3 to 7 Reservoirs: Inanda A, B and C, Ntuzuma A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, Bester areas, Soweto, Inanda Newtown A, Lindelani A Section, Inanda Glebe, Amachobeni, Ohlanga Phase 1 and 2, Langalibalele, Dube Village, Tambo Plaza, Stop 8, Amoatana Reservoir, Etafuleni Reservoir, Richmond Farm.

Etafuleni Reservoir and Tower: Amaoti, Ngoqokazi area.

Amoatana Reservoir: uMzinyathi, Amatikwe, Stop 8, Nkakeni Reservoir, Senzokuhle Reservoir, Kwa Silwane Reservoir. Cornubia Reservoir: Cornubia residential and industrial area.

Virginia Reservoir and Tower: Glen Anil, Glen Hills, Umhlanga Rocks Drive, Umgeni Park, Blackburn Road.

Sunningdale Reservoir and Tower North: Sunningdale, La Lucia Mall, Glen Ashley, Glen Anil, Somerset Park, uMhlanga, La Lucia Ridge.

Durban North Reservoir Higher Level: Redhill, Durban North area, Beachway, Umgeni Park, Athlone, Japanese Garden, Riverside.

Durban North Reservoir Lower-Level: Beachway and Riverside.

Umhlanga North and South Reservoirs: uMhlanga CBD and La Lucia.

Umhlanga 2 and 2A Reservoir: Umhlanga area, Umhlanga Ridge, Ilala Ridge, Hawaan Forest, Umhlanga Manors, Westridge, Blackburn. The public can download eThekwini Municipality’s Mobile App to log faults or send a WhatsApp to 073 148 3477 for more information on water supply. Alternatively, call the toll-free number at 080 311 1111 or email [email protected] WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.