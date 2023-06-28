Disaster teams dispatched to Inanda after ‘tornado’

Durban — KZN disaster management teams were dispatched to Inanda and surrounding areas after a heavy wind that wreaked havoc in the area damaging houses and injuring some individuals, last night. KZN Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) said: “While we are currently unable to provide an exact number of those affected by this destructive wind, we want to assure the public that our disaster management team is on the ground, diligently collecting all the necessary data.”

KZN Cogta spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi said the department was working closely with various stakeholders, including the KZN Department of Human Settlement, eThekwini Municipality, Emergency Services, and Rescue teams, to extend support to all the affected families. He said disaster management teams were on standby to respond promptly and effectively and advised residents to monitor water levels and relocate to higher ground to avoid any potential disasters. “Should residents experience any difficulties, they are urged to contact their local leadership.” “We would like to convey our heartfelt sympathies to the families whose homes have been damaged and wish a speedy recovery to those who have suffered injuries,” Cogta MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi said.

Ugu District Municipality was yesterday placed on the second highest warning alert, an orange level 6 alert, as heavy rains continued to batter south-eastern parts of KZN. South African Weather Service (Saws) forecaster Wisani Maluleke said Ugu district has already received 145 mm of rainfall and its neighbouring areas have received 98 mm. He emphasised that if disruptive rain persists, flooding was likely to happen. “Also, some models indicate rainfall accumulation of up to 50mm in places over the Ugu and eThekwini district municipalities,” Maluleke said.