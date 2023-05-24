‘Don’t celebrate mediocrity’, eThekwini mayor Kaunda told

Durban — Opposition parties in eThekwini have accused mayor Mxolisi Kaunda of celebrating mediocrity around the 9% unemployment rate decline that Durban is said to have achieved. Politicians were reacting to the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) for the first quarter of 2023, revealing that Durban’s official unemployment rate stands at 19.4%, a 9% decrease from the same period in 2022.

Kaunda said the City’s efforts to combat unemployment have begun to reap rewards. This achievement was a testament to Durban’s proactive measures to address the challenges posed by the economic downturn. “Despite the temporary setback caused by the flooding in 2022, and the unrest in 2021, eThekwini’s job creation efforts over the past year have been significant,” he said. The survey showed there had been a slight increase in the quarter-on-quarter unemployment rate from 17.6% to 19.4%, but it was essential to consider the contributing factors. The rise in the number of unemployed in quarter one of 2023 could be attributed to the increase in the working-age population entering the labour force by 11 000.

The survey found eThekwini generated the second-largest number of jobs among all cities, with an impressive 124 000 new positions. Johannesburg took the lead with 174 000 jobs. Cape Town came in third with 114 000 jobs. “The rising participation rate in the labour force increased from 57.2% to 57.7%, Kaunda said.

KZN ActionSA chairperson Zwakele Mncwango said the mayor was quick to celebrate mediocrity without analysing the factors around the statistics. “You have to look at the number of people actively looking for jobs, compared to those who have lost hope of ever getting employment. The truth is we have a high unemployment rate in eThekwini,” he said. “Take a drive around any township in Durban, and look at the number of young people loitering on the streets, proof that a high number of young people are sitting at home without jobs.”

IFP eThekwini leader Mdu Nkosi asked where the new job opportunities had emanated from when the people of eThekwini were desperately looking for jobs. “Boasting about this percentage of the perceived unemployment decrease, is nothing to be celebrated because it is deceiving people.” ANC eThekwini Exco member Nkosenhle Madlala commended the City for spearheading efforts to combat unemployment. “We celebrate this report, but acknowledge that this is a drop in the ocean, against the country’s 32.9% unemployment rate recorded by the QLFS first quarter report.”

DA eThekwini Exco member councillor Yogis Govender was sceptical; if one looked at the unemployment trends over the past few years, eThekwini had adverse findings. Govender said it was improbable that the City could turn its unemployment stats around overnight. "We will be requesting clarity.